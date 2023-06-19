Those who have seen the third season, which is currently available in full on BBC iPlayer, will know that it ends in a manner which feels fairly final. Now, it appears that finality has been confirmed.

It has been reported that David Tennant and Michael Sheen comedy Staged will end after its third season, which released late last year on BritBox and is currently airing on BBC One .

The news was reported by The Sun, which quoted David Tennant as saying: "We’ve had a wonderful time filming the series but have no plans to do more.

"It was a show borne out of a particular period of time – lockdown – when we were all in our houses communicating via Zoom, as our characters did in the show. We couldn’t get out. Now, as the characters demonstrate in some of the scenes in the new series, we can."

David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg in Staged season 3. BBC/Staged Films Ltd/Paul Stephenson

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

That the show would be ending certainly tracks with previous comments made to RadioTimes.com by star Georgia Tennant and creator and star Simon Evans.

When asked whether she could say confidently that season 3 marked the end of Staged, Tennant said: "As confidently as I have ever said it before. Each time has felt like the end – much like the pandemic. And then in exactly the same way stuff can happen and it can change."

Meanwhile, Evans added: "I'm sure another idea will occur to me and Phin, and it'd be lovely. David and Michael have always been brilliant when either of us text them or email them and say, 'Is this a thing?' so never say never.

"But I'm really proud of that final episode and I get worried about diminishing returns...

"So at the moment, having just finished it. I'm very pleased with that as a sort of full stop. But who knows what the versions of us in two years will want to cook up?"

