This week, Tuesday 10th – Wednesday 11th October to be exact, you can find hundreds of major savings across some of Amazon’s biggest products.

From price slashes on the latest Amazon Echo, to discounts on Oral B toothbrushes, dozens of retailers will be offering discounts to Amazon Prime members.

So, whether there’s that one device you’ve been dying to get your hands on, or you’re just browsing for a good offer, then it’s time to turn your attention to Amazon, as the chances are you’ll find something you want in the sea of deals.

To help, we’ve compiled a guide to what the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days actually is, how long it lasts and how you can find the best deals available. Plus, we’ve added some early offers for you to check out.

Make sure you also read up on the recently released Amazon devices, like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max or the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet.

Jump to:

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

The next Amazon Prime Day takes place on Tuesday 10th – Wednesday 11th October 2023.

This year’s event is known as Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (we know it’s a mouthful) and will last across a full 48 hour period for Amazon Prime members.

What are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are a two-day sales event which will see massive savings across hundreds of products from Amazon and other retailers.

For those who might be confused, it’s essentially the same as the Amazon Prime Day, which normally takes place in July - meaning over two days Amazon, Shark, Bose, and dozens of other shops will be offering great discounts to Amazon Prime members.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Deal Days 2023 sale?

You probably know the drill by now – only Amazon Prime members have access to the great savings of the Amazon Big Deal Days.

This exclusive two-day deal event will give Prime members the chance to shop the best offers from retailers like Philips, Fitbit and Bosch, as well as Amazon’s own devices.

If you’re not already, signing up to Amazon is as easy as pie, especially as you can start your subscription with a 30 day free trial. After that it’s £8.99 a month and you’ll have access to dozens of extra perks like Amazon Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and of course, same and next-day delivery.

Did you know there are ways to save on your Amazon Prime subscription? Find out all about it in the best Amazon Prime deals for this month.

What time does the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale start?

If, like so many real-life Black Friday shoppers, you want to be ready and waiting outside that virtual shopping window, here’s when the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days start: 00:01 on 10th October.

When does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale end?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 will close its doors at 23:59 on 11th October, so you’ve got two whole days to hunt for the best offers.

Don’t fancy hunting? Remember we’ve got guides to the best Amazon Echo deals and the best Amazon Fire Stick deals.

Are there any early Amazon deals?

As a matter of fact, yes there are. As per usual Amazon is already enticing its customers with a few early discounts on some of their best products. Here are some of the deals on offer:

Get 60% off the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation)

What's the deal: The latest generation of the Amazon Echo Dot is now available for £21.99, saving you a total of £33.

Why we chose it: The 5th generation of the Echo Dot has all of Alexa's smart capabilities and more. It can control other compatible smart home devices, play your favourite audiobooks throughout the house, and even act as a Wi-Fi extender. Plus, it's got the best sound quality yet with clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound.

Buy Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) for £54.99 £21.99 (save £33 or 60%)

Save £40 on Amazon Ring Video Doorbell

What’s the deal: Protect your home with the Amazon Ring Video Doorbell, now for 40% less. As part of the Amazon Big Deal Days the price of this product has been dropped from £99.99 to £59.99.

Why we chose it: Ring doorbells are getting more popular by the day, this one in particular takes a 1080p HD video which you can monitor from your phone, tablet, or Amazon Echo Show device. Plus, there’s a two-way call system so you can answer your door from wherever you are.

Buy Amazon Ring Video Doorbell for £99.99 £59.99 (save £40 or 40%)

Save 20% on 16GB Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

What’s the deal: The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for £119.99, down from £149.99 – that’s a 20% saving on this ultra-thin e-reader.

Why we chose it: With this, you’re not just saving £30 on an e-reader, you’re saving £30 on thousands of titles across fiction and non-fiction. Plus, it has up to 10 weeks of battery life and an adjustable warm light that can comfort your eyes in different lighting.

Buy 16GB Kindle Paperwhite for £149.99 £119.99 (save £30 or 20%)

For more offers on our favourite e-readers, check out the best Kindle offers.

Get Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds for under £60

Amazon

What’s the deal: You can now buy the Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds for just £59.99. With an RRP of £149.99 that’s a whopping £90 saving on these premium earbuds.

Why we chose it: The Panasonic True Earbuds have top-notch noise cancelling technology that allow you to fully immerse yourself in the sound. They also come in five different in-ear sizes, so you can pick the design that’s best for you.

Buy Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds for £149.99 £59.99 (save £90 or 60%) at Amazon

Buy Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrushes for over half price

Amazon

What’s the deal: you can get the Oral-B Pro 3Electric Toothbrushes for 55% off as the price has now dropped from £100 to £45 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: It feels like Electric toothbrushes shouldn’t be an expensive purchase but sadly they are. These days, if you want the best care for your teeth you need to commit to a brush that comes with different pressure, heads and cleaning modes. So why not make the most of this time and find a cheaper brush that has all three.

Buy Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrushes £100 £45 (save £55 or 55%) at Amazon

Save £120 on Bosch Athlet Serie 6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

What’s the deal: This Bosch cordless vacuum cleaner has been reduced by a whole £120, taking it down from £279.99 to £159.99.

Why we chose it: Vacuum cleaners are always a hefty purchase, but now you can ease the strain on your wallet and get one for just under £160. And even better, one that has a 65-minute run time, three high-tech performance levels and a Hygienic filter.

Buy Bosch Athlet Serie 6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £279.99 £159.20 (save £120.79 or 43%) at Amazon

Buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5 for £39.99

What’s the deal: This is a huge deal for gaming fans. The PS5 game Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available for under £40. You can find all about this new game in our review, but considering the RRP is £70, this really isn’t an offer to miss.

Why we chose it: One of the hottest PlayStation games around is now on sale for £30 less, what could be more crucial to gamers than that? Plus, if you’re an Xbox gamer, you can also get it for less.

Buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5 £69.99 £39.99 (save £30 or 43%) at Amazon

Buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor for Xbox Series X £69.99 £37.95 (save £32.04 or 46%) at Amazon

Get 33% off Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon

What’s the deal: You can get dozens of streaming platforms, services and channels all in one place with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, now available for 33% less. The Fire Stick has been lowered from its usual RRP OF £44.99 to £29.99 – bargain!

Why we chose it: Amazon rarely reduces the cost of their Fire Sticks outside of these sales periods, so now is the time to jump on a deal.

Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick for £44.99 £29.99 (save £14 or 33%) at Amazon

Four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Amazon Music Unlimited

What's the deal: For a limited time only, Prime members who are new to Apple Music can enjoy four months of free Amazon Music Unlimited.

Why we chose it: With Amazon Music, you'll have access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts. Prime members usually pay £9.99 per month, meaning that with this deal, you'll be saving £39.96.

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free for Amazon Prime members

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free

What's the deal: As part of the Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can receive three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra cost.

Why we chose it: Who could possibly say no to free access to millions of titles, magazines and audiobooks? Kindle Unlimited usually costs £9.49 per month, meaning this deal will save you £28.47.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge for Prime members

