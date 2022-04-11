Monday's latest instalment of Sanditon sees not one, but two marriage proposals – and neither looks set to have a happy outcome.

The scheming Edward (Jack Fox in the Sanditon cast) proposes to Clara Brereton (Lily Sacofsky), who bore his illegitimate child at the end of the previous episode. However, far from having honourable intentions, Edward is clearly only interested in the new source of inheritance that baby George represents.

Meanwhile, the spirited Alison Heywood (Rosie Graham) is stuck in a love triangle, much like her older sister – although unlike Charlotte, she seems completely oblivious to one man's affections for her.

Rosie Graham plays Alison Heywood in Sanditon

At the start of the episode, Alison only has eyes for the handsome Captain Carter, who plans to ask for her hand at Lady Denham's garden party.

However, his close friend and war hero Captain Fraser (who is secretly in love with Alison) councils him not to propose, reminding him that their entire courtship has been built on lies (Carter, who has never seen action on a battlefield, "borrowed" some of Fraser's own heroic exploits and passed the anecdotes off as his own in an attempt to woo Alison).

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alison soon learns the truth, however, when Carter proposes in a rowing boat. A delighted Alison leaps to her feet and accidentally falls into the lake – and it soon becomes apparent that Carter, who claimed to have saved 50 soldiers from drowning, can't actually swim.

It's of course Captain Fraser who rescues her instead, and the enraged Alison immediately breaks off her engagement with the "coward" Carter and resolves to return home to her family's farm.

What happened between Colonel Lennox and Mr Colbourne?

Colonel Lennox and Captain Fraser in Sanditon

Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) and Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) come face-to-face at Lady Denham's garden party in episode 4, even competing in an archery contest.

There's still a great deal of animosity between the two men, stemming from a mysterious past connection between themselves and Colbourne's late wife, Lucy, in addition to the men's obvious shared affection for Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams).

However, Lennox is appearing more and more villainous with each episode, racking up huge debts in town, manipulating gambling addict Tom Parker, and cruelly taunting Colbourne after the latter's teenage niece, Augusta, collapses at the garden party (due to a too-tight corset).

"She is the very image of her aunt," Lennox says of Augusta in a private exchange with Colbourne. "When she was in my arms it was as if Lucy had come back to me."

What exactly happened between Colbourne, Lennox, and the late Lucy? And how did she die? More intrigue to follow, no doubt.

Advertisement

Sanditon season 2 airs on BritBox in the UK, with new episodes arriving on Mondays. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.