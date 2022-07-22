Aside from Theo James , who starred as Sidney Parker, all of the cast will be back on our screens, including Kris Marshall, who plays Sidney's older brother Tom.

Following its season 2 run on BritBox , fans of Sanditon who don't subscribe to the streamer will now have the opportunity to find out what happened next when the latest chapter arrives tonight (Friday 22nd July) on ITV.

In season 1, Tom's crusade to transform Sanditon into a popular destination that would rival Brighton and other hotspots was brought to a crashing halt following the outbreak of a fire that devastated much of the seaside town. But in season 2, he's more determined than ever to plough on with his campaign – which means there's much less time for any shenanigans he might have previously engaged in.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Marshall said that while some of the characters continue to partake in plenty of nude dalliances, Tom isn't as involved this time around.

"Having spent a lot of my career playing the kid or the idiot or the younger, less responsible member of the cast, it's weird to then suddenly find yourself a more senior member of the cast," he said. "And I think of the main characters in season 2, of the ones that gets their kits off, I'm definitely the most senior.

"But I'm not quite so on it now; the nudity is not as prevalent, not as prevalent with me. It is still there, but it's not [as much]."

Hear that? It's the sound of a million hearts breaking...

Kris Marshall in Sanditon

Marshall went on to discuss where Tom is emotionally this season following the events of Sanditon's debut season.

"Tom has been saved [due to Sidney's generous loan]," he said. "I guess a lot of people would have hoped there'd be some kind of retribution, but he's been saved from his own folly.

"When we join season 2, the building works have almost been completed. In fact, they're even grander. But has he learned any lessons? He's a lot more careful and a lot more guarded to begin with, but I think he's very aware of the debt he owes both to his brother and his brother's wife. It's a huge amount of money, an eye-watering amount of money, so he is chastened.

"He's had his wings clipped, but for how long?"

Sanditon is available to stream now on BritBox. Season 2 arrives arrives on ITV at 9pm tonight (Friday 22nd July). Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on in our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.