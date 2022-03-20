Viewers haven't returned to the titular seaside town of Jane Austen's unfinished novel since season 1, which ended on a cliffhanger that seemed fated to be left unresolved after the show was cancelled.

ITV and BritBox drama Sanditon is returning for a second season, with many familiar faces from the Sanditon cast reprising their roles for the new instalment.

However, following an intense fan campaign to save Sanditon, the drama series is returning for another instalment, reuniting viewers with spirited heroine Charlotte Heywood, whom we last saw at her lowest ebb following romantic disappointment.

Read on to learn how Sanditon ended in season 1, and which storylines will continue into season 2.

How did Sanditon season 1 end?

Near the end of Sanditon season 1, Sidney Parker confessed his feelings for our heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), a young woman who arrived in seaside town Sanditon at the start of the season.

However, when an uninsured building belonging to Sidney's brother Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) burnt to the ground, Sidney made the difficult decision to wed wealthy heiress Eliza Campion (Ruth Kearney) instead of Charlotte, for the financial good of the Parker family and of Sanditon, in which Tom was invested.

Rejected by Sidney, we last saw a heartbroken and teary Charlotte in a carriage and on her way home to her family, leaving Sanditon and her friends there behind.

With such a cliffhanger ending, it's hardly surprising that fans were gutted when Sanditon was cancelled by ITV after the first season. Luckily, however, it's now back for season 2 - although Theo James has bowed out of the series, meaning Sidney Parker won't return to sweep Charlotte off her feet after all.

Charlotte will (of course) be making a surprise return to Sanditon at the start of season 2, and she'll be reunited with her friend Miss Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), who was also thwarted in love during season 1, breaking things off with secret love Otis.

However, not everyone had an unhappy ending in store for them in season 1, after Esther Denham (Charlotte Spencer) wed the patient and reformed rake Lord Babington (Mark Stanley) in the season finale.

Here's the official season 2 synopsis: "The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon. Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself."

The programme-makers added: "While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance and adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store."

Sanditon debuts new episodes on BritBox from Sunday, 20th March – head to our Drama hub for more reviews, news, and interviews, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.