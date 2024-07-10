She is given an artificially intelligent robot, designed by her late husband, to help get her through an extremely difficult time, but is far from thrilled by the presence of her new companion.

Things take a dark turn when Suzie (Jones) catches onto the trail of a dark conspiracy, which raises the question of whether there could be more to her husband's death than initially meets the eye.

Japanese star Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car) co-stars in Sunny as Suzie's lost love Masa, with veteran actor Judy Ongg as his mother, Noriko, and Joanna Sotomura as the voice of the titular robot.

Read on for all the details you need on when to expect the next episode of Sunny on Apple TV+.

When is Sunny episode 3 on Apple TV+?

annie the clumsy, Joanna Sotomura and Rashida Jones star in Sunny Apple TV+

Sunny episode 3 will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 17th July 2024.

Following a double-bill launch, the show will be shifting to a regular schedule of one episode per week for the next two months.

How many episodes are in Sunny?

Sunny consists of 10 episodes in total.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, creator Katie Robbins said that she was "focused on the first season" and did not "have any additional information to share about potential ongoing seasons".

Sunny release schedule

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Joanna Sotomura star in Sunny. Apple TV+

Like most Apple TV+ originals, Sunny will have a staggered rollout of one episode per week following its bumper-sized premiere. Check out a complete guide to the release schedule below:

Sunny episode 1 – He's In Refrigerators – Wednesday 10th July 2024 (out now)

Sunny episode 2 – Don't Blame the Machine – Wednesday 10th July 2024 (out now)

Sunny episode 3 – TBA – Wednesday 17th July 2024

Sunny episode 4 – TBA – Wednesday 24th July 2024

Sunny episode 5 – TBA – Wednesday 31st July 2024

Sunny episode 6 – TBA – Wednesday 7th August 2024

Sunny episode 7 – TBA – Wednesday 14th August 2024

Sunny episode 8 – TBA – Wednesday 21st August 2024

Sunny episode 9 – TBA – Wednesday 28th August 2024

Sunny episode 10 – TBA – Wednesday 4th September 2024

