She’s gifted Sunny (Joanna Sotomura), a cute bobble-headed robot - but the pair's relationship quickly takes a turn for the unexpected in the mystery series.

The first two episodes of Sunny will hit Apple TV+ on Wednesday 10th July.

The remaining eight episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays on the platform.

Rashida Jones in Sunny on Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who stars in Sunny?

The following actors are set to star in Sunny:

Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto

Hidetoshi Nishijima as Masa Sakamoto

Joanna Sotomura as Sunny

annie the clumsy as Mixxy

You as Hime

Judy Ongg as Noriko Sakamoto

Jun Kunimura as Yuki Tanaka

Of course, the series is led by Rashida Jones, who fans might recognise as Anne Perkins from Parks and Rec or Karen Filippelli in The Office. More recently, Jones turned her hand to sci-fi in Apple TV+'s hit show Silo.

Alongside Jones, the series stars Japanese talent including Joanna Sotomura, who was previously seen in The Good Place, the singer/songwriter annie the clumsy, and actress/TV personality You (also known as Yukiko Ehara).

Sunny plot: What will happen in the Apple TV+ show?

The synopsis for Sunny on Apple TV+ is as follows: "Sunny stars Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

"As 'consolation' she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship.

"Together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family and become dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed."

Reviews have also been largely positive of the show so far – so we've got high hopes!

Is there a trailer for Sunny on Apple TV+?

Yes! Check out the trailer for Sunny below:

Sunny will premiere globally with the first two episodes on 10th July on Apple TV+.

