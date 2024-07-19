Lady in the Lake release schedule: When is episode 3 on Apple TV+?
New episodes of the noir thriller are being released weekly.
It's time for another thriller to be added to your watchlist, as Apple TV+ has brought us the goods once again, this time with the release of pulsating drama Lady in the Lake.
The new seven-part series will follow the usual release pattern for a lot of Apple TV+ series, and so has premiered with a couple of episodes before instalments are then released weekly.
From director Alma Har'el, Lady in the Lake follows two parallel stories about different women whose secrets and lives soon start to be revealed, becoming "an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams".
As per the synopsis: "When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course."
So, when will the third episode of Lady in the Lake be released? Read on to find out.
When is Lady in the Lake episode 3 on Apple TV+?
The first two episodes of Lady in the Lake were released at once on the platform on Friday 19th July, with episodes set to be released weekly.
That means that the third episode will then be released on Friday 26th July, with the seventh and final episode then set to be released on Friday 23rd August.
Lady in the Lake release schedule: When are new episodes out?
After the two episode premiere, episodes of Lady in the Lake will be released weekly. The full release schedule for Lady in the Lake is as follows.
- Episode 1 - Did you know seahorses are fish? - Friday 19th July
- Episode 2 - It has to do with the search for the marvellous. - Friday 19th July
- Episode 3 - I was the first to see her dead. You were the last to see her alive. - Friday 26th July
- Episode 4 - Innocence leaves when you discover cruelty. First in others, then in yourself. - Friday 2nd August
- Episode 5 - Every time someone turns up dead in that lake, it does seem to lead to you. - Friday 9th August
- Episode 6 - I know who killed Cleo Johnson - Friday 16th August
- Episode 7 - My story - Friday 23rd August
What is Lady in the Lake about?
Starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, the new series follows two women's stories that run in parallel to one another after the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966.
According to the synopsis, the show centres around: "Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.
"Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger."
