Leading the cast as Maddie and Cleo are Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram respectively, who stars in the '60s-set drama which is centred in the city of Baltimore.

As per the synopsis: "Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the new drama.

Lady in the Lake cast: Full list of characters and actors in Apple TV+ drama

The full cast list for Lady in the Lake is as follows but scroll on to find out more about the characters and where you've seen the actors before.

Y’lan Noel as Ferdie Platt

Brett Gelman as Milton Schwartz

Byron Bowers as Slappy Johnson

Noah Jupe as Seth Schwartz

Josiah Cross as Reggie Robinson

Mikey Madison as Judith Weinstein

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Bob Bauer

David Corenswet as Allan Durst

Bianca Belle as Tessie Durst

Jennifer Mogbock as Dora Carter

Dylan Arnold as Stephan Zawadzkie

Wood Harris as Shell Gordon

Angela Robinson as Myrtle Summer

Charlie Hofheimer as Wallace White

Natalie Portman as Maddie Schwartz

Mikey Madison and Natalie Portman in Lady in the Lake. Apple TV+

Who is Maddie Schwartz? We meet Maddie as a disillusioned housewife who is growing tired of her husband's constant jibes after 20 years of marriage. As the series goes on, Maddie sets out to become an investigative journalist.

What else has Natalie Portman been in? Portman is known for her role as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars films, as well her standout roles in Black Swan, for which she won an Academy Award, Jackie, Thor and more recently, May December. Lady in the Lake is Portman's first leading TV role. She also serves as executive producer.

Moses Ingram as Cleo Sherwood

Moses Ingram in Lady in the Lake. Apple TV+

Who is Cleo Sherwood? Running parallel to Maddie's story, we follow Cleo as she navigates her life as a working single mother who strives for social justice as a Black woman living in Baltimore.

What else has Moses Ingram been in? Best known for her role as Jolene in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, Ingram is also known for her role in Disney Plus's Obi-Wan Kenobi. She has also starred in The Big Cigar and is set to star in Joshua Oppenheimer's The End.

Y’lan Noel as Ferdie Platt

Y'lan Noel in Lady in the Lake. Apple TV+

Who is Ferdie Platt? Ferdie is one of police officers working in Baltimore who meets Maddie after she has her new home broken into.

What else has Y’lan Noel been in? Noel is best known for starring as Daniel King in Insecure but also played the lead role in The First Purge. He has also starred in The Spook Who Sat by the Door and The Photograph.

Brett Gelman as Milton Schwartz

Brett Gelman. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is Milton? Milton is Maddie's husband and believes strongly in leading a patriarchal household. So, when Maddie decides to up and leave him, he's left at a bit of a loss.

What else has Brett Gelman been in? Gelman is known for his starring roles in Stranger Things and Fleabag, as well as Camping and Mr Mercedes.

Byron Bowers as Slappy Johnson

Byron Bowers in Lady in the Lake. Apple TV+

Who is Slappy? Slappy is Cleo's ex and father of her child, but doesn't seem serious about securing a legitimate job despite Cleo reminding him to do so all the time.

What else has Byron Bowers been in? The comedian, actor and writer is known for his roles in The Chi, Swarm and Irma Vep. He has also appeared on comedy and late-night shows like The Eric Andre Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Noah Jupe as Seth Schwartz

Noah Jupe in Lady of the Lake. Apple TV+

Who is Seth? Seth is Maddie and Milton's son who doesn't initially seem interested in looking for missing local girl, Tessie Durst. He's quite blunt and often sides with his father.

What else has Noah Jupe been in? Jupe made his major film debut in The Man with the Iron Heart and has gone on to star in A Quiet Place and its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II. In terms of TV, Jupe has starred in The Night Manager, The Undoing and Franklin.

Josiah Cross as Reggie Robinson

Josiah Cross in Lady of the Lake. Apple TV+

Who is Reggie Robinson? Reggie works for the same boss as Cleo's but his works differs vastly and he actually deals drugs. He finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time meaning he becomes implicated in the case of Tessie Durst.

What else has Josiah Cross been in? Cross most recently starred in Masters of the Air, but has also starred in King Richard and A Thousand and One.

Mikey Madison as Judith Weinstein

Mikey Madison and Natalie Portman in Lady in the Lake. Apple TV+

Who is Judith Weinstein? Judith is the daughter of one of Maddie's friends and befriends Maddie, allowing her to move into an apartment with her.

What else has Mikey Madison been in? Madison is known for her roles in Better Things, Scream, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Anora.

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Bob Bauer

Pruitt Taylor Vince. SGranitz/WireImage

Who is Bob Bauer? Bob is a local journalist and pays Maddie a visit after she makes a break in the Tessie Durst case, but he is keen to find out more.

What else has Pruitt Taylor Vince been in? Vince is known for his roles in films like Mississippi Burning and JFK but in terms of TV has starred in The Mentalist, Murder One, True Blood and The Blacklist.

Lady in the Lake premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 19th July with the first two episodes, with episodes then being released weekly. Subscribe to Apple TV+ for £8.99 per month.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.