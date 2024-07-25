When is the Belgian Grand Prix 2024? F1 race time, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Belgian Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
We have just one race left to enjoy before the F1's summer break, with the action heading to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix this week.
Max Verstappen won this race last year, and the Red Bull driver will be hoping history repeats itself as he looks to extend his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship.
The 26-year-old, who has won seven races this season, boasts a 76-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in third.
- Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
Verstappen's team Red Bull are also at the top of the Constructors' Championship. They hold a 51-point lead on McLaren, with Ferrari a further 16 points behind.
McLaren finished with the 1-2 in the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out as Oscar Piastri won his first ever race. Norris was told by the team to give the Australian the lead, but who will come out on top in Belgium?
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Check out more Formula 1 coverage: Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4
Belgian Grand Prix date
The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 28th July 2024.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Belgian Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Belgian Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 26th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 27th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
Belgian Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 27th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 3pm
Belgian Grand Prix race time
Sunday 28th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV
The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Belgian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.