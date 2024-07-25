The 26-year-old, who has won seven races this season, boasts a 76-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in third.

Verstappen's team Red Bull are also at the top of the Constructors' Championship. They hold a 51-point lead on McLaren, with Ferrari a further 16 points behind.

McLaren finished with the 1-2 in the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out as Oscar Piastri won his first ever race. Norris was told by the team to give the Australian the lead, but who will come out on top in Belgium?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 28th July 2024.

Belgian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Belgian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 26th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 27th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 27th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Belgian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 28th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Belgian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

