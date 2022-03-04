Reigning champion Max Verstappen and seven-time victor Lewis Hamilton gave the Sky F1 presenters and commentators plenty to talk about in 2021.

Formula 1 is back with Sky F1 bringing fans all of the build-up to the 2022 season as well as extensive live coverage once the racing begins.

And the dramatic conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year has also given the team plenty to chew over throughout the winter break!

Now they're back and eager to get back into the commentary box, the paddock and the grid. Well, Ted Kravitz will be excited, even if the celebrities he approaches don't always share his enthusiasm.

The 22-race calendar – potentially 23 if the Russian Grand Prix is replaced rather than simply cancelled – offers plenty of drama and this is the team who will take you through the action every step of the way. Oh, and expect plenty of one-off appearances and special guests along the way too.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Sky F1 team including regular presenters and commentators.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

F1 presenters and commentators on Sky

Martin Brundle

Damon Hill

Johnny Herbert

Natalie Pinkham

Rachel Brookes

Ted Kravitz

Simon Lazenby

David Croft

Karun Chandhok

Anthony Davidson

Paul di Resta

Jenson Button

Sky F1 presenters

Simon Lazenby (lead presenter)

Lazenby is the key presenter who keeps the show on the road. He opens the live coverage and orchestrates the expert team of pundits and reporters, often under frantic circumstances in the F1 paddock.

Ted Kravitz (grid walk reporter)

Kravitz is a cult hero among F1 fans, often found interviewing stars up and down the pit lane, often getting himself into searingly awkward situations on his famous pre-race grid walks.

Natalie Pinkham (F1 Report host, reporter)

Pinkham is the usual host of F1 Report and is usually spotted roving up and down the pit lane interviewing the biggest names in Formula 1 ahead of each Grand Prix.

Rachel Brookes (The F1 Show host, reporter)

Brookes hosts The F1 Show and can also be found reporting on the biggest storylines developing across the world of Formula 1.

Damon Hill (expert, former F1 driver)

Hill is a racing icon and one of three former world champions among Sky F1's line-up of experts.

Johnny Herbert (expert, former F1 driver)

Herbert is a three-time Grand Prix winner who enjoyed 161 starts across an 11-year career in the sport.

Jenson Button (expert, former F1 driver)

Button's world title came from the cockpit of the one-hit wonder Brawn car in 2009 which stunned the world of motorsport.

Nico Rosberg (expert, former F1 driver)

Rosberg won the title in 2016, topping teammate and rival Lewis Hamilton. He immediately called it a day in Formula 1 after winning. He became the first reigning champion to retire since 1993.

Sky F1 commentators

David "Crofty" Croft (commentator)

Crofty is a stalwart of Sky's F1 coverage. If you've heard: "and it's lights out and away we go!" you have indeed heard the voice of Crofty.

Martin Brundle (lead analyst, former F1 driver)

Brundle racked up nine podiums during his time in Formula 1, racing against drivers including Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, but has become a broadcasting legend since taking up the mic in 1997.

Anthony Davidson (technical analyst, former F1 driver)

Davidson is the technical wizard of the group. He pops up with in-depth analysis of the engineering brilliance required to turn shards of metal into winning Formula 1 cars.

Karun Chandhok (co-analyst, former F1 driver)

Chandhok is the go-to guy for replays. He often breaks down incidents and replays side-by-side footage of different cars and laps to find out where time is being lost and gained by competitors across the grid.

Paul di Resta (co-analyst, former F1 driver)

Di Resta most recently competed in the 2017 season after being drafted in as a late replacement for Williams. He offers additional colour and insight to the commentary team.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.