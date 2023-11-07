When does Formula 1 2024 season start? Pre-season testing and calendar
Your guide to when the Formula 1 season starts in 2024, including pre-season testing dates.
The 2023 Formula 1 season is almost over and attention will swiftly turn to 2024 with fans already looking forward to the next campaign.
Max Verstappen's procession through 2023 may have dulled some of the excitement at the very front of the pack, though the pack behind him has been shuffled and reshuffled on multiple occasions with dramatic results.
2024 offers teams a fresh slate to develop a car worthy of wrestling the crown away from Red Bull up front, with a bumper season in store.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the F1 calendar in 2024, including a full race schedule.
When does the Formula 1 2024 season start?
The F1 season 2024 begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix to be held on Sunday 2nd March 2024.
Of course, qualifying and practice will take place in the days prior to the race, while there will be pre-season testing in the weeks leading up to the grand kick-off.
F1 pre-season testing dates 2024
Formula 1 pre-season testing begins on Wednesday 21st February 2024.
Pre-season testing will run for three days until Friday 23rd February 2024 in Sakir, Bahrain.
F1 calendar 2024
All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying.
- Saturday 2nd March: Bahrain Grand Prix
- Saturday 9th March: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- Sunday 24th March: Australian Grand Prix
- Sunday 7th April: Japanese Grand Prix
- Sunday 21st April: Chinese Grand Prix
- Sunday 5th May: Miami Grand Prix
- Sunday 19th May: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
- Sunday 26th May: Monaco Grand Prix
- Sunday 9th June: Canadian Grand Prix
- Sunday 23rd June: Spanish Grand Prix
- Sunday 30th June: Austrian Grand Prix
- Sunday 7th July: British Grand Prix
- Sunday 21st July: Hungarian Grand Prix
- Sunday 28th July: Belgian Grand Prix
- Sunday 25th August: Dutch Grand Prix
- Sunday 1st September: Italian Grand Prix
- Sunday 15th September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Sunday 22nd September: Singapore Grand Prix
- Sunday 20th October: United States Grand Prix
- Sunday 27th October: Mexico City Grand Prix
- Sunday 3rd November: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
- Saturday 23rd November: Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Sunday 1st December: Qatar Grand Prix
- Sunday 8th December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
