2024 offers teams a fresh slate to develop a car worthy of wrestling the crown away from Red Bull up front, with a bumper season in store.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the F1 calendar in 2024, including a full race schedule.

When does the Formula 1 2024 season start?

The F1 season 2024 begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix to be held on Sunday 2nd March 2024.

Of course, qualifying and practice will take place in the days prior to the race, while there will be pre-season testing in the weeks leading up to the grand kick-off.

Formula 1 pre-season testing begins on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

Pre-season testing will run for three days until Friday 23rd February 2024 in Sakir, Bahrain.

F1 calendar 2024

All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying.

Saturday 2nd March: Bahrain Grand Prix

Saturday 9th March: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Sunday 24th March: Australian Grand Prix

Sunday 7th April: Japanese Grand Prix

Sunday 21st April: Chinese Grand Prix

Sunday 5th May: Miami Grand Prix

Sunday 19th May: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Sunday 26th May: Monaco Grand Prix

Sunday 9th June: Canadian Grand Prix

Sunday 23rd June: Spanish Grand Prix

Sunday 30th June: Austrian Grand Prix

Sunday 7th July: British Grand Prix

Sunday 21st July: Hungarian Grand Prix

Sunday 28th July: Belgian Grand Prix

Sunday 25th August: Dutch Grand Prix

Sunday 1st September: Italian Grand Prix

Sunday 15th September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sunday 22nd September: Singapore Grand Prix

Sunday 20th October: United States Grand Prix

Sunday 27th October: Mexico City Grand Prix

Sunday 3rd November: Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Saturday 23rd November: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sunday 1st December: Qatar Grand Prix

Sunday 8th December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

