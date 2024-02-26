A bumper slate of 24 races will be staged throughout the course of the 2024 season, and BBC commentators will be there for every single twist and turn.

All races, qualifying and practice sessions will be broadcast live on the radio this season, meaning you can stay in touch with the action wherever you are.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to F1 live on the radio.

Listen to F1 on radio and online

Every Formula 1 race will be broadcast live on BBC radio throughout the season.

Races will be typically aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with live commentary of every Grand Prix as well as every practice and qualifying session.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB channel 12B and through various Freeview and paid-for TV packages. There are no FM or AM frequencies to tune in.

Races coverage can also be listened to via the BBC Sounds app, which will feature every session of every race weekend.

F1 2024 radio schedule

The next race is the Bahrain Grand Prix. Check out the latest radio schedule details below:

All UK time.

Thursday 29th February

Live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Friday 1st March

Live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Practice 3 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 4pm

Saturday 2nd March

Live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Race – 3pm

