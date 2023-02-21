This season boasts the longest calendar in the history of the sport, toppling the 2019 record by a single extra race. However, 2023 was intended to be longer still.

The Formula 1 calendar is set in stone ahead of lights out with a bumper 23-race schedule to come between March and November.

F1 officials initially announced a 24-race season but the Chinese Grand Prix – which hasn't been staged since 2019 – was cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 disruption in the country.

Silverstone, Monaco and Spa all make the cut as three of the most iconic circuits in the sport, while the US will boast three races in 2023: Austin, Miami and a hotly-anticipated street circuit blast around Las Vegas.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the F1 calendar in 2023, including a full race schedule.

All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying.

March

Sunday 5th March: Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) 3pm

Sunday 19th March: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) 5pm

April

Sunday 2nd April: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) 3pm

Sunday 30th April: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) (S) 12pm

May

Sunday 7th May: Miami Grand Prix (Miami) 8:30pm

Sunday 21st May: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola) 2pm

Sunday 28th May: Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) 2pm

June

Sunday 4th June: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona) 2pm

Sunday 18th June: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) 7pm

July

Sunday 2nd July: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg) (S) 2pm

Sunday 9th July: British Grand Prix (Silverstone) 3pm

Sunday 23rd July: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest) 2pm

Sunday 30th July: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) (S) 2pm

August

Sunday 27th August: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) 2pm

September

Sunday 3rd September: Italian Grand Prix (Monza) 2pm

Sunday 17th September: Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore) 1pm

Sunday 24th September: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) 6am

October

Sunday 8th October: Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) (S) 3pm

Sunday 22nd October: United States Grand Prix (Austin) (S) 8pm

Sunday 29th October: Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) 8pm

November

Sunday 5th November: Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Sao Paulo) (S) 5pm

Sunday 18th November: Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) 4am

Sunday 26th November: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) 1pm

