In the immediate aftermath, Reiss placed the pillow back beneath Debbie's head, left unnoticed and returned home, by which time Sonia had been notified that Debbie had died.

After being asked questions by police, Reiss was taken home by Sonia, where he was wrongfooted to learn that Sonia had been about to put the house up for sale to pay off the debts Reiss had killed for!

In upcoming scenes, the police arrive to tell Reiss that Debbie's post-mortem is complete, so he can now visit her while they wait for the results.

Meanwhile, after conning Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and being threatened to come up with double the gym's money by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Reiss is accosted by the hardman.

Phil demands a return on the 'investment', with Reiss's pregnant partner Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) watching from afar. Sonia quizzes Reiss about the altercation with Phil, and although he tries to cover, he ends up admitting that he stole from Phil.

Shocked, Sonia joins Reiss to visit Debbie, where they bump into Debbie's parents Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) and Hugh Collins )Michael Bertenshaw), and Brenda asks some probing questions!

Sonia offers her condolences to Debbie's parents, but they don't know who she is, and Sonia is stunned when Reiss makes out she's his landlady, ultimately concealing the true nature of their relationship. Still, Sonia goes along with the ruse as they head off for drinks.

Hugh and Brenda arrive with questions about daughter Debbie's fate.

After Reiss talks Sonia around regarding his lies about her to Debbie's parents, Brenda catches them kissing and Reiss is forced to come clean. Brenda and Hugh hear Sharon and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) talking about Reiss – and they're left shocked by a discovery.

The Walford gossips have a field day chatting about Reiss and Sonia, while Sonia struggles with Reiss's low mood, and tries to remind him that they have a bright future together. But when Sonia makes a throwaway comment about getting married, Reiss assumes she is proposing.

Sonia opens up to ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) about the misunderstanding, worrying that it's all too soon after Debbie's death. Little does she know that Reiss is a killer and that she's having a baby with a dangerous man. Will Reiss's true colours be exposed?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 29th July 2024.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

