When ITVX launched in 2022, all of BritBox’s content was absorbed by ITVX Premium, but subscribers were able to continue using the separate app and website.

However, from the end of April, BritBox content will only be available to watch via ITVX or BBC iPlayer.

The BritBox apps available on Amazon Fire’s TV, Roku and Smart TVs will cease working, too.

BritBox subscribers will be automatically switched over to an ITVX Premium subscription, where they will then have access to the full ad-free library of BritBox content on ITVX.

All remaining BritBox subscriptions will be cancelled upon the closure of the app, and customers will be emailed about the status of their subscription.

ITV has confirmed that the price – £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year – will remain the same.

BritBox was revealed to be shutting down in early February.

ITV’s CEO, Carolyn McCall, said at the time that the move comes as part of ITV's plans to streamline its services.

“In 2024, the BritBox UK service on Amazon Prime Video Channels and the BritBox UK standalone app will close as we further simplify our offering," McCall said.

“This will consolidate all our subscribers under one ITVX Premium brand and will give us complete ownership of the subscriber base," she added.

"The closure of these services is expected to impact subscriber numbers and subscription revenues in 2024.”

