The headline clashes include South Africa versus Ireland in Pretoria and Durban, and Australia against Wales in Sydney and Melbourne.

England will kick-start proceedings in Japan, before hot-footing it down to Dunedin and Auckland to face the All Blacks.

Fans across the world will be delighted to see the return of international rugby to TV screens, with a range of times and timezones, meaning there'll be coverage throughout entire days.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Summer Internationals 2024.

Summer Internationals 2024 on TV

Rugby Summer Internationals will be shown live on Sky Sports, with selected games shown on BBC iPlayer and new streaming service from World Rugby, RugbyPass TV.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video, who previously held the rights.

Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription. You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

RugbyPass TV is a free service which may be increasingly used to show live games, including England's first match of the summer.

Summer Internationals 2024 TV schedule

All UK times and dates. Home nations, plus selected matches.

Week 1

Saturday 22nd June

Japan v England (6:50am) RugbyPass TV

South Africa v Wales (2pm) Sky Sports Action / BBC iPlayer / S4C

Barbarians v Fiji (5:15pm) Sky Sports Action

Week 2

Saturday 6th July

New Zealand v England (8:05am) Sky Sports Action

Australia v Wales (10:45am) Sky Sports Action

South Africa v Ireland (4pm) Sky Sports Arena

Canada v Scotland (10pm) TBC

Week 3

Friday 12th July

USA v Scotland (11:30pm) TBC

Saturday 13th July

New Zealand v England (8:05am) Sky Sports Action

Australia v Wales (10:45am) Sky Sports Action

South Africa v Ireland (4pm) Sky Sports Mix

Week 4

Friday 19th July

Queensland Reds v Wales (10:55am) TBC

Saturday 20th July

Chile v Scotland (8pm) TBC

Week 5

Saturday 27th July

Uruguay v Scotland (8pm) TBC

