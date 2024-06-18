Rugby Summer Internationals 2024 on TV: Schedule, channels and live stream
Check out the full Rugby Summer Internationals 2024 TV schedule, including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
If Euro 2024 isn't your thing, or you simply need something to fill the hours between major international football clashes, Rugby Summer Internationals look set to provide plenty of drama across the globe.
England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are among the teams jetting off to face teams on six continents, from Washington DC to Tokyo, from London to Pretoria.
The headline clashes include South Africa versus Ireland in Pretoria and Durban, and Australia against Wales in Sydney and Melbourne.
England will kick-start proceedings in Japan, before hot-footing it down to Dunedin and Auckland to face the All Blacks.
Fans across the world will be delighted to see the return of international rugby to TV screens, with a range of times and timezones, meaning there'll be coverage throughout entire days.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Summer Internationals 2024.
Summer Internationals 2024 on TV
Rugby Summer Internationals will be shown live on Sky Sports, with selected games shown on BBC iPlayer and new streaming service from World Rugby, RugbyPass TV.
Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video, who previously held the rights.
Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription. You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
RugbyPass TV is a free service which may be increasingly used to show live games, including England's first match of the summer.
Summer Internationals 2024 TV schedule
All UK times and dates. Home nations, plus selected matches.
Week 1
Saturday 22nd June
Japan v England (6:50am) RugbyPass TV
South Africa v Wales (2pm) Sky Sports Action / BBC iPlayer / S4C
Barbarians v Fiji (5:15pm) Sky Sports Action
Week 2
Saturday 6th July
New Zealand v England (8:05am) Sky Sports Action
Australia v Wales (10:45am) Sky Sports Action
South Africa v Ireland (4pm) Sky Sports Arena
Canada v Scotland (10pm) TBC
Week 3
Friday 12th July
USA v Scotland (11:30pm) TBC
Saturday 13th July
New Zealand v England (8:05am) Sky Sports Action
Australia v Wales (10:45am) Sky Sports Action
South Africa v Ireland (4pm) Sky Sports Mix
Week 4
Friday 19th July
Queensland Reds v Wales (10:55am) TBC
Saturday 20th July
Chile v Scotland (8pm) TBC
Week 5
Saturday 27th July
Uruguay v Scotland (8pm) TBC
