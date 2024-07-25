Belgian Grand Prix 2024 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Belgian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
We're in round 14 of the 2024 Formula 1 season as we head to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.
It's the final race before F1's summer break, and everyone will be hoping for another action-packed weekend similar to last time out in Hungary.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri won his first ever Grand Prix after Lando Norris was told to give his teammate the lead by their superiors.
- Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
Lewis Hamilton finished third, but his collision with Max Verstappen saw the Red Bull driver finish fifth in Hungary, meaning his lead ahead of Norris in the Drivers' Championship is now just 76 points.
Verstappen, who has won seven races so far this season, won the Belgian Grand Prix last campaign, and he'll be desperate to be on top of the podium this weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the Belgian Grand Prix?
The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 28th July 2024.
The race begins at 2pm UK time.
How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV
The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Belgian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Belgian Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 26th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 27th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
Qualifying – 3pm
Sunday 28th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
