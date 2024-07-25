McLaren's Oscar Piastri won his first ever Grand Prix after Lando Norris was told to give his teammate the lead by their superiors.

Lewis Hamilton finished third, but his collision with Max Verstappen saw the Red Bull driver finish fifth in Hungary, meaning his lead ahead of Norris in the Drivers' Championship is now just 76 points.

Verstappen, who has won seven races so far this season, won the Belgian Grand Prix last campaign, and he'll be desperate to be on top of the podium this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 28th July 2024.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Live stream the Belgian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Belgian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 26th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 27th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 28th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

