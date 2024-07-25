New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 have been released on Disney Plus, and with the finale now upon us, it's understandable there is some chatter as to when season 6 will join the streamer.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Kardashians season 6.

Will there be a sixth season of The Kardashians?

Yes! Executive producer Ben Winston revealed back in June that filming for season 6 was under way.

More like this

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't know if we've been announced that we're shooting season 6 early, but we are.

"And, if you see them out, you see our camera. We'd never done a reality show at the company, so when we first took it over, in [the family's] move to Disney, I was nervous. I didn't know about what the experience would be like.

"But they really are such a delight to work with. I know I sound like I'm saying this because it's an interview. But they really work hard, so it's a joy to film."

The Kardashians. Disney+

Not yet. Given they are still filming season 6, it could be a while before it hits TV screens.

Based on previous release patterns, the very earliest the season could make its way to Disney Plus could be late 2024 or early 2025.

Who could feature in The Kardashians season 6?

It is likely that the core Kardashian-Jenner family will return. Those include Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

However, the series doesn't just feature them, with their children and partners and former partners making appearances.

Based on previous seasons, it can be assumed that Corey Gamble, Travis Barker and Scott Disick will all make an appearance.

How many episodes could there be in The Kardashians season 6?

The Kardashians. Hulu

If Disney Plus follows the format as previous seasons, The Kardashians season 6 could have 10 episodes.

What could potentially happen in The Kardashians season 6?

Anything could happen! Given that filming has only recently begun, it isn't clear just yet what season 6 will cover.

It's possible fans may get an insight into the Kim and Khloé attending Anant Ambani's wedding, in which the sisters dressed up to the nines for the nuptials.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Kardashians seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.