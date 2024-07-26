In the clip, the duo can be seen going back and forth as they decide on a way to execute a mission.

"For 32,000 dollars we can't just sit hear," says Damon's character as Affleck's retorts: "You're going to get shot in the face."

As Rory shows what he plans to do, there is some colourful language from Cobby who hangs his head in disbelief before Rory prepares to run towards the van holding the money.

You can watch the full clip below – warning: there is explicit language throughout.

The movie follows both Rory and Cobby as they find themselves in a spot of bother when the heist goes wrong and are not only pursued by the police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.

The synopsis continues: "Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture – or worse."

Alongside Affleck, Damon and Chau, The Instigators stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Toby Jones, as well as Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

The Instigators will premiere in select cinemas in the UK & Ireland and stream globally on Apple TV+ from 9th August.

