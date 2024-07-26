The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast: Who stars with Henry Cavill?
Guy Ritchie's latest film has just landed on Prime Video in the UK.
More than three months after its release across the Atlantic, there's some good news for Guy Ritchie fans in the UK: The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now available to stream on Prime Video.
The film is a a stylish spy comedy telling a story inspired by a real-life World War II operation, as a motley crew of agents are united to fight back against Nazi Germany's takeover of Europe in a secret naval mission.
As is often the case with Ritchie's films, the cast is positively star-studded – with the likes of Henry Cavill, Reacher's Alan Ritchson, The Gentlemen's Henry Golding, and 3 Body Problem's Eiza González playing some of the agents who are brought together by the UK government..
Meanwhile RadioTimes.com was also able to preview an exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes preparation for the movie, showing Cavill receiving some direction from Ritchie while filming an action scene and various clips from the movie.
If you've watched the film and want to know more about the cast then read on for everything you need to know – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast
- Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps
- Alan Ritchson as Anders Lassen
- Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard
- Eiza González as Marjorie Stewart
- Babs Olusanmokun as Heron
- Cary Elwes as Brigadier 'M' Gubbins
- Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Henry Hayes
- Henry Golding as Freddy Alvarez
- Rory Kinnear as Churchill
- Til Schweiger as Heinrich Luhr
- Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming
- Henrique Zaga as Captain Binea
- Danny Sapani as Kambili Kalu
Henry Cavill plays Gus March-Phillipps
Who is Gus March-Phillipps? The leader of a crew established by the UK government to destroy the Italian supply ship Duchessa d'Aosta and two tugboats attached to it.
What else has Henry Cavill been in? Cavill is known for a number of high-profile roles, most notably Clark Kent/Superman in the old DC Extended Universe and Geralt of Rivia in the first three seasons of The Witcher.
He had a highly memorable role as villain August Walker in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, while other credits across film and TV include The Tudors, Stardust, The Man from UNCLE, Enola Holmes and Argylle.
Alan Ritchson plays Anders Lassen
Who is Anders Lassen? A Danish naval officer who is part of the crew and is very handy with several weapons – including a bow, an axe and even his bare hands.
What else has Alan Ritchson been in? Ritchson is best known for playing Jack Reacher in Reacher, Aquaman in Smallville, and Hawk in Titans. He has also appeared in other series such as Black Mirror, Blue Mountain State and Brooklyn Nine-Nine while he joined the Fast & Furious franchise in last year's outing Fast X.
Alex Pettyfer plays Geoffrey Appleyard
Who is Geoffrey Appleyard? A strategist and important member of Gus's crew who is captured by Gestapo agents before the mission is properly underway.
What else has Alex Pettyfer been in? Pettyfer first found fame by plating teenage spy Alex Rider in Stormbreaker, while prominent roles since have included Magic Mike and Netflix sci-fi series The I-Land.
Eiza González plays Marjorie Stewart
Who is Marjorie Stewart? A Jewish undercover agent who forms part of Gus's team and is tasked with distracting the Nazis.
What else has Eiza González been in? González started her career in Mexican TV shows like Lola: Érase una vez and Sueña conmigo. In 2017, she played Darling in the film Baby Driver, and later appeared in films including Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shawm, Godzilla vs Kong, Ambulance and the TV series Mr & Mrs Smith.
Earlier this year she had a main role as Auggie Salazar in Netflix fantasy adaptation 3 Body Problem.
Babs Olusanmokun plays Heron
Who is Heron? Another SOE agent who works closely alongside Marjorie.
What else has Babs Olusanmokun been in? Olusanmokun appeared in the Black Mirror episode Black Museum, and is also known for his role as Jamis in the Dune films and as Dr M'Benga in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Cary Elwes plays Brigadier Gubbins
Who is Brigadier Gubbins? The Brigadier who initiates the operation and recruits Gus and his crew.
What else has Cary Elwes been in? Elwes is best known for his roles in the iconic films The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and the Saw franchise. Elwes has also appeared in Hot Shots!, The Jungle Book, Days of Thunder, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Twister, Liar Liar, Cradle Will Rock, Ella Enchanted, A Christmas Carol, BlackBerry and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part 1.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Henry Hayes
Who is Henry Hayes? A young sailor who joins the crew and serves as an understudy for Gus.
What else has Hero Fiennes Tiffin been in? Fiennes Tiffin is best known for his role as Hardin Scott in the After film series, while other film credits include Private Peaceful and First Love. He also played young Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
Henry Golding plays Freddy Alvarez
Who is Freddy Alvarez? Another agent.
What else has Henry Golding been in? After starting his career as a TV presenter, Golding has appeared in a string of films including Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor, Last Christmas, The Gentlemen, Snake Eyes and Persuasion.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now streaming on Prime Video.
