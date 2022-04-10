Alongside the show’s key players, we can expect the majority of The Witcher’s supporting cast to return.

Eventually The Witcher season 3 will be upon us, featuring the return of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

But one character’s future on the show remains up in the air, with The Witcher star Adjoa Andoh revealing that she’s unsure if High Priestess Nenneke will be in season 3.

The Bridgerton actress joined The Witcher season 2 as Nenneke, an old friend of Geralt whose appearance served to unlock more of the legendary witcher’s backstory.

Well, at the Radio Times Covers Party in London, RadioTimes.com spoke with Nenneke actor Adjoa Andoh, and she gave a few hints about whether she’ll be back for season 3.

“Yeah, I don't know," she said. "We'll see. The books are so huge. And they've gone so many different ways in the stories. Nenneke is in the books a lot. But it depends what they want to do with, you know, this version of it."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "It's totally about what the creators of the show want to do with the material from the books and how they want to swing that, and so we'll wait and see."

The upcoming third season will be based on The Time Of Contempt, the second entry in Andrzej Sapkowki’s The Witcher Saga.

Henry Cavill previously said he wants season 3 “to be true to the books”, adding there was a chance that Nenneke’s relationship will be explored further in season 3.

“To be true to the books, I think there’s a chance to explore the Nenneke relationship a little further," he said on The Witcher: Unlocked.

He added: "Of course, I would love to work with all the Witchers some more, but it all depends on how much the story allows.

“I’m a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them, and it’s about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters.”

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

The Witcher season 2 is now available on Netflix. The release date for season 3 is yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Enjoy more chats with the stars at the Radio Times Covers Party 2022 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 5th April – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.