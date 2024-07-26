With fans already bingeing their way through the new run of episodes, can they expect a seventh season to arrive on Netflix, and when would any new episodes be likely to debut?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Dragon Prince season 7.

Will there be The Dragon Prince season 7?

Paula Burrows as Rayla and Jack De Sena as Callum in The Dragon Prince. Netflix

There will! In fact, back in 2020, the show was given a whopping four-season renewal, taking it from season 3 at the time through to season 7.

It was confirmed at the time that the show would come to an end after that deal, making the upcoming seventh season also the show's final run.

In an update in 2022, creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond hinted that the characters and the world of Xadia could live on beyond the show, but were certain that season 7 would bring the specific story they were telling to an end.

Ehasz told ScreenRant: "Stories are complicated things. The Dragon Prince saga has a very specific endpoint at [season] 7. But also, we have a big story in our brains."

Richmond added that, "The world of Xadia will live no matter what. But, yes, there's a definitive story," while Ehasz confirmed that, "The Dragon Prince saga goes to the end of season 7."

When will The Dragon Prince season 7 be released on Netflix?

Sasha Rojen as Ezran in The Dragon Prince.

We don't yet know for certain when the seventh season of The Dragon Prince will be released, but we can certainly make an educated guess based on previous release dates.

Both seasons 5 and 6 were released in July of consecutive years, and now that the show seems to have settled into a release pattern, it would seem likely that season 7 will follow this.

We would therefore suggest that season 7 is likely to release in July 2025 - however, we will keep this page updated once we get any more concrete news when it comes to the final season's release date.

The Dragon Prince cast news - Who will return for season 7?

Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Sasha Rojen as Ezran and Omari Newton as Corvus in The Dragon Prince. Netflix

While nothing has been officially confirmed, we are certainly expecting the majority of the voice cast from the previous seasons of The Dragon Prince will return for season 7.

This includes the following, who are all in the main cast:

Jack DeSena as Prince Callum

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Sasha Rojen as Crown Prince Ezran

Jason Simpson as Lord Viren

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Is there a trailer available for The Dragon Prince season 7?

There isn't a trailer for The Dragon Prince season 7 yet, and season 6 has only just been released.

We will update this page as soon as any new footage is unveiled, and in the meantime you can rewatch the season 6 trailer right here now.

