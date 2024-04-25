Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Jayden Revri, who plays one of the titular Dead Boy Detectives, Charles, broke down the relationship between the duo that fans will see on-screen.

"It's a very, very complex relationship," he explained. "You've got to think, these two boys, they were both 16, they both died, it's pretty awful what happened to them, and then they find this perfect connection between each other of wanting to do good for people who went through the same things that they did.

"And then on that journey, they then meet Crystal [Kassius Nelson] and Niko [Yuyu Kitamura], who kind of bring out these different sides to the boys that they probably haven't shown each other for 30-plus years.

"They're basically like a married couple when the series starts, you see them in their element doing what they do best, which I think is great. You get to really see the foundations that they've built over that 30-year period.

"But once these things start coming to light, you kind of get to see that love between them."

The score for the series has been composed by Blake Neely and Murat Selcuk, but it also features an eclectic array of popular music, with regular needle drops throughout the episodes.

Artists featured on the soundtrack include David Bowie, The Vaccines, Yes and Connie Francis - but who else is featured and what songs are included?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Dead Boy Detectives soundtrack.

Dead Boy Detectives soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix series

Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Episode 1 - The Case of Crystal Palace

Doorman – Slowthai, Mura Masa

– Slowthai, Mura Masa Hang On to Yourself – David Bowie

– David Bowie Bad Feeling – Cobra Man

– Cobra Man It’s Not Unusual – Tom Jones

– Tom Jones Bones of Rock – Boneless Ones

– Boneless Ones Deal Wiv It (Instrumental) – Mura Masa, Slowthai

– Mura Masa, Slowthai So What (Instrumental with backing vocals) – NOISY

– NOISY White Teeth – Screaming Gypsy Bandits

– Screaming Gypsy Bandits Surfing in the Sky – The Vaccines

– The Vaccines Missing (Instrumental) - Slowthai

Episode 2 - The Case of the Dandelion Shrine

Natural Successor – Pictish Trail

Episode 3 - The Case of the Devlin House

Oceans – The Yada Yada Yadas

– The Yada Yada Yadas Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes

Episode 4 - The Case of the Lighthouse Leapers

RoMaNcE – S**tKid

– S**tKid Young Blood (White Sea Remix) – The Naked and Famous, White Sea

Episode 5 - The Case of the Two Dead Dragons

Thunder – ZEE MACHINE

– ZEE MACHINE Apocalypse – Cigarettes After Sex

– Cigarettes After Sex Melting – Kali Uchis

– Kali Uchis Disorder – Joy Division

Episode 6 - The Case of the Creeping Forest

Who's Ur Girl? – The Mysterines

– The Mysterines ATTACK – Arre! Arre!

– Arre! Arre! Shakedown – Infamous Stiffs

Episode 7 - The Case of the Very Long Stairway

Under the Milky Way – The Church

– The Church Revolution Action – Atari Teenage Riot

– Atari Teenage Riot Circle In The Sand – Cast (Jenny)

– Cast (Jenny) Burning – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Episode 8 - The Case of the Hungry Snake

Standing in the Way of Control – Gossip

– Gossip I’m What You Want – Walt Disco

– Walt Disco When I’m Gone – Ging

– Ging Sleeping On Grassy Ground – The Heavy Heavy

– The Heavy Heavy Who’s Sorry Now – Connie Francis

– Connie Francis Loss & Relax – Black Belt Eagle Scout

Dead Boy Detectives released on Netflix on 25th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

