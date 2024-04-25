Dead Boy Detectives soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix series
The new fantasy series, set in the Sandman universe, features songs from David Bowie and The Vaccines.
Neil Gaiman's The Sandman universe is expanding, with a brand new series set in the same world as that show, Dead Boy Detectives, having now been released on Netflix.
The eight-part fantasy series, which is based on the comics of the same name, follows two teenage ghosts who set themselves up as a team solving supernatural mysteries, determined to help fellow ghosts move on to the afterlife.
Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Jayden Revri, who plays one of the titular Dead Boy Detectives, Charles, broke down the relationship between the duo that fans will see on-screen.
"It's a very, very complex relationship," he explained. "You've got to think, these two boys, they were both 16, they both died, it's pretty awful what happened to them, and then they find this perfect connection between each other of wanting to do good for people who went through the same things that they did.
"And then on that journey, they then meet Crystal [Kassius Nelson] and Niko [Yuyu Kitamura], who kind of bring out these different sides to the boys that they probably haven't shown each other for 30-plus years.
More like this
"They're basically like a married couple when the series starts, you see them in their element doing what they do best, which I think is great. You get to really see the foundations that they've built over that 30-year period.
"But once these things start coming to light, you kind of get to see that love between them."
The score for the series has been composed by Blake Neely and Murat Selcuk, but it also features an eclectic array of popular music, with regular needle drops throughout the episodes.
Artists featured on the soundtrack include David Bowie, The Vaccines, Yes and Connie Francis - but who else is featured and what songs are included?
Read on for everything you need to know about the Dead Boy Detectives soundtrack.
Dead Boy Detectives soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix series
Episode 1 - The Case of Crystal Palace
- Doorman – Slowthai, Mura Masa
- Hang On to Yourself – David Bowie
- Bad Feeling – Cobra Man
- It’s Not Unusual – Tom Jones
- Bones of Rock – Boneless Ones
- Deal Wiv It (Instrumental) – Mura Masa, Slowthai
- So What (Instrumental with backing vocals) – NOISY
- White Teeth – Screaming Gypsy Bandits
- Surfing in the Sky – The Vaccines
- Missing (Instrumental) - Slowthai
Episode 2 - The Case of the Dandelion Shrine
- Natural Successor – Pictish Trail
Episode 3 - The Case of the Devlin House
- Oceans – The Yada Yada Yadas
- Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes
Episode 4 - The Case of the Lighthouse Leapers
- RoMaNcE – S**tKid
- Young Blood (White Sea Remix) – The Naked and Famous, White Sea
Episode 5 - The Case of the Two Dead Dragons
- Thunder – ZEE MACHINE
- Apocalypse – Cigarettes After Sex
- Melting – Kali Uchis
- Disorder – Joy Division
Episode 6 - The Case of the Creeping Forest
- Who's Ur Girl? – The Mysterines
- ATTACK – Arre! Arre!
- Shakedown – Infamous Stiffs
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Episode 7 - The Case of the Very Long Stairway
- Under the Milky Way – The Church
- Revolution Action – Atari Teenage Riot
- Circle In The Sand – Cast (Jenny)
- Burning – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Episode 8 - The Case of the Hungry Snake
- Standing in the Way of Control – Gossip
- I’m What You Want – Walt Disco
- When I’m Gone – Ging
- Sleeping On Grassy Ground – The Heavy Heavy
- Who’s Sorry Now – Connie Francis
- Loss & Relax – Black Belt Eagle Scout
Dead Boy Detectives released on Netflix on 25th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.