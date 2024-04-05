And according to Sam McAlister – the former Newsnight guest booker who secured the interview and on whose book the film is based – the recreation of these scenes was so realistic that it felt like she was watching the actual events again.

"I was literally there at the original and I was literally there at [director] Philip [Martin]’s vision of the new original with Rufus, and with Gillian," she explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"And with my eyes closed, it was like being there all over again. That is the magic of the performances, of the way that it's done, the eye for detail, the brilliant mise en scène, the direction, the lighting, whatever it is, at every layer.

She added: "It is a profoundly moving and incredible experience to see once again, an interview you think you know, but you visit for the first time."

McAlister is played in the film by former Doctor Who star Billie Piper, and elsewhere in the interview, she talked about how surreal it was to see such a well-known actor portraying her on screen.

"You wouldn't envisage that even for a second," she said. "I thought basically my mum would read the book, I felt hugely lucky to get to write a book even, particularly in the current climate.

"So to imagine that it would get, you know, some sales and then ended up as a Netflix movie with Billie Piper playing me. I mean, you'd think I was drunk if I said that! So I couldn't have imagined it, even if I was being really fantastical."

