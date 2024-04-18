But that's not all - we now have our first look at Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Well, not exactly, but Netflix has treated us to a series of behind-the-scenes images of the exciting table read.

As well as seeing Hemsworth and others in action, the photos also tease a first look at The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne, who has joined the cast as Regis.

More like this

He can be seen having in his image having a conversation with Linden Porco, who returns as Percival Schuttenbach.

Laurence Fishburne and Linden Porco in The Witcher season 4 table read. Netflix

The fourth and fifth seasons of The Witcher will adapt the remaining Andrzej Sapkowski novels on which the series and games are based.

The remaining books left to adapt for the screen include Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

Three novels into two seasons may sound like a bit of a mission, but the streamer has promised "to offer an epic and satisfying conclusion to Netflix’s hit fantasy drama".

On the exciting announcement, showrunner and series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich says: "It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia.

"We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Season 4 marks Hemsworth's first as Geralt of Rivia, as he takes over from Henry Cavill, who left the role after three seasons.

If you're wondering whether or not the change in actor will be addressed, executive producer Tomek Bagiński previously teased to RadioTimes.com that season 4 would tackle the recasting of Geralt.

He said: "Lauren [Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner] and her team – and there are a few really good writers returning to the writers' room for season 4 – I think they cobbled together a really nice opening which is really true to the books."

Read more:

According to the official synopsis for season 4: "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other.

"If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again."

The new season sees the return of Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Ciri) and Joey Batey (Jaskier) as leading stars for the highly-anticipated new season, as well as Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold) and Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), to name just a few.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.