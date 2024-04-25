Showrunner Steve Yockey explained the origins of the comic book adaptation when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, saying: "It started off with a really great conversation with Neil Gaiman. And he sort of said his favourite thing about the Dead Boy Detectives is the way that different creators have come along and done different things with them.

"So he encouraged us to go crazy. And we kept the backstory for the boys. We thought it was important and their friendship was really important. And then we kind of took some liberties from there."

It features a host of up-and-coming stars, as well as a few recognisable faces. But who features in the show's cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Dead Boy Detectives.

Dead Boy Detectives cast: Who stars in the Netflix fantasy series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Dead Boy Detectives. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne

Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland

Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace

Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher

Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse

Yuyu Kitamura as Niko Sasaki

Jenn Lyon as Esther Finch

Lukas Gage as Thomas the Cat King

Michael Beach as Tragic Mick

Joshua Colley as Monty

Lindsey Gort as Maxine

David Iacono as David the Demon

Kirby as Death

Caitlin Reilly as Litty

Max Jenkins as Kingham

George Rexstrew plays Edwin Payne

George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne in Dead Boy Detectives. Ed Araquel/Netflix

Who is Edwin Payne? Edwin is one of the titular Dead Boy Detectives, and the more studious of the two. He was a student at St Hilarion's boarding school for boys in 1916, when bullies offered his soul to hell. After 70 years being tormented by a demon, he escaped and met Charles.

What else has George Rexstrew been in? Other than a short film, Dead Boy Detectives is Rexstrew's first on-screen credit.

Jayden Revri plays Charles Rowland

Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland in Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Who is Charles Rowland? Charles is another of the detectives, and the more physical of the two. He also went to St Hilarion's and was attacked by bullies, but he died in 1990. He became friends with Edwin and chose to stay with him rather than following Death to the afterlife.

Jayden Revri told RadioTimes.com of playing Charles: "I think at the start of the series, you see Charles as your average teenage boy. Happy go lucky, puts on the biggest smiley face, has such great optimism about everything that comes his way.

"And then throughout the series, you kind of find out that there's reasons why he is the way he is or why he puts on such a brave and I guess macho facade. And for me as an actor, it was so great to be able to dive into those kind of raw emotions."

What else has Jayden Revri been in? Revri has previously appeared in The Lodge, Innocent and Fate: The Winx Saga.

Kassius Nelson plays Crystal Palace

Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace in Dead Boy Detectives. David Bukach/Netflix

Who is Crystal Palace? Crystal Palace is a psychic medium who Edwin and Charles save from demonic possession, and who subsequently uses her powers to help them in their investigations.

What else has Kassius Nelson been in? Nelson is best known for playing Jade in Hollyoaks, while she has also appeared in Casualty, A Series of Unfortunate Events, White Lines, Grantchester, Pirates and Last Night in Soho.

Briana Cuoco plays Jenny the Butcher

Briana Cuoco as Jenny Green in Dead Boy Detectives. David Bukach/Netflix

Who is Jenny the Butcher? Jenny is the owner of the Tongue & Tail butcher shop and is Crystal and Niko's landlady.

What else has Briana Cuoco been in? Cuoco has previously appeared alongside her sister Kaley in The Big Bang Theory, The Flight Attendant and Harley Quinn. She has also appeared in With Love, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Lydia Bennett!!.

Ruth Connell plays the Night Nurse

Ruth Connell as Night Nurse in Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Who is the Night Nurse? The Night Nurse works for Death. She helps Death find lost children’s souls, making sure they go to their afterlives.

What else has Ruth Connell been in? Connell has previously appeared in films such as Hara Kiri, A Perfect Ending and Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, as well as series including Supernatural, The Winchesters and Doom Patrol.

Yuyu Kitamura plays Niko Sasaki

Yuyu Kitamura as Niko Sasaki in Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Who is Niko Sasaki? Niko is a young girl who had a brush with death. She was afflicted by supernatural parasites, allowing her to see ghosts, a skill she uses to help the Dead Boy Detectives.

What else has Yuyu Kitamura been in? Kitamura previously appeared in an episode of Prime Video's Expats.

Jenn Lyon plays Esther Finch

Jenn Lyon as Esther Finch in Dead Boy Detectives. David Bukach/Netflix

Who is Esther Finch? Esther is a witch who made a deal for eternal life and wants revenge against the Dead Boy Detectives.

What else has Jenn Lyon been in? Lyon has previously had roles in series such as Justified, Crashing and Claws.

Lukas Gage plays Thomas the Cat King

Lukas Gage as Thomas The Cat King in Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Who is Thomas the Cat King? Thomas is a shapeshifter who protects cats, all of whom can talk in the series.

Executive producer Beth Schwartz told RadioTimes.com of casting Lukas Gage in the role: "He's amazing. He is so fun. He's so up for anything. We were both on set with him when it was freezing, freezing cold. And you would never be able to tell from his performance.

"And so he was obviously a really big trooper, and he just is that character. He just became the Cat King, and it was so much fun to watch."

What else has Lukas Gage been in? Gage is known for his roles in American Vandal, T@gged, Supergirl, Euphoria, Love, Victor, The White Lotus, Queer as Folk, Gossip Girl, You, Fargo and Road House.

Michael Beach plays Tragic Mick

Michael Beach as Tragic Mick in Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Who is Tragic Mick? Tragic Mick is a walrus who was turned into a man. He runs a magic shop.

What else has Michael Beach been in? Beach has appeared in many series and films over the years, including Quantum Leap, ER, Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, The Client List, Insidious: Chapter 2, Crisis, Sons of Anarchy, The Blacklist, Dynasty, If Beale Street Could Talk, Aquaman, Barry, The 100, Swamp Thing, The Harder They Fall, Truth Be Told, SWAT, DAHMER: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Saw X, Kingdom Business and The Rookie.

Joshua Colley plays Monty

Joshua Colley as Monty in Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Who is Monty? Monty is Esther's crow and her familiar, who she turns into a boy to keep an eye on the Dead Boy Detectives.

What else has Joshua Colley been in? Colley has had roles in Madam Secretary, Peter Rabbit, Sex Appeal, Senior Year and Love, Victor.

Lindsey Gort plays Maxine

Lindsey Gort. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Ninth House

Who is Maxine? Maxine is a librarian.

What else has Lindsey Gort been in? Gort has had roles in series such as The Carrie Diaries, Modern Family, Impastor, Lucifer, Titans, Station 19, How I Met Your Father and All Rise.

David Iacono plays David the Demon

David Iacono as David the Demon in Dead Boy Detectives. Ed Araquel/Netflix

Who is David the Demon? David is Crystal’s ex-boyfriend, and a demon with the ability to possess people.

What else has David Iacono been in? Iacono has appeared in series including The Slap, The Blacklist: Redemption, New Amsterdam, The Good Doctor, Blue Bloods, The Flight Attendant, City on a Hill, The Summer I Turned Pretty and Hightown, as well as films such as Joker, Cinnamon and Hungry.

Kirby plays Death

Kirby as Death in Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Who is Death? Death is one of the Endless beings, first introduced in The Sandman. She is the sister of Dream, the other Endless from that series, and is charged with transporting humans from life into death.

Showrunner Steve Yockey told RadioTimes.com of Kirby's return as the character: "We were very excited because when the show landed at Netflix, Netflix said to us, 'Do you think you'd be interested if Neil and Alan are okay that the Easter eggs are cameos?' and we were like, 'Oh, maybe,' and then we did a little party.

"We're very excited to have Death. Kirby was a pleasure to have on set - she dropped right back into that character in such a beautiful way for us. There's little Easter eggs throughout. And then we have one more of the Endless that pops up late in the season, which I think we're particularly proud of."

What else has Kirby been in? Previously known as Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kirby previously played Death in The Sandman. She has also starred in shows and films including A Dog's Purpose, Love, The Good Place, Cruella, Killing Eve, Hacks, Barry, Culprits, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Sugar.

