Lee, who played Ben Song, shared a statement on Instagram saying: "Just wanted to say thank you to our QL fans and those who've tuned in. Your support was felt and always warmly received. You all have made it a ride of a lifetime."

He added that the cast are "so proud" of the show and suggested that the series could one day have another life, adding: "If and when another group gets a hold of an accelerator and its capacities, may they find us floating in time, still thriving to put right what once went wrong."

Raymond Lee as Ben and Caitlin Bassett as Addison in Quantum Leap Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The Sandman star Mason Alexander Park, who played Ian Wright, re-shared Lee's statement and added: "I couldn't have asked for a better leading man.

"Thank you to everyone who loved quantum leap and allowed me to be best friends with @raymomomo [Lee] for two years."

Caitlin Bassett, who played Addison Augustine, went on to say: "So sorry to say… farewell leapers???? Thank you so much for every moment of this amazing journey. And thank you @nbc and @universaltv for the ride of a lifetime. As the wonderful QL super-fan Matt Dale said - “be excellent to each other”. ❤️‍."

The latest iteration of Quantum Leap is a follow-up to the original show, which aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The series, which also starred Ernie Hudson and Nanrisa Lee, was set 30 years after Dr Sam Beckett vanished into the Quantum Leap accelerator.

While season 2 aired earlier this year in the US, it's yet to find a home in the UK.

Quantum Leap season 1 is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

