The new series is set 30 years after Dr Sam Beckett vanished into the Quantum Leap accelerator in the original series, and sees the lead scientist on a restarted Quantum Leap project getting lost in the past and trying to find his way home.

NBC's Quantum Leap revival, which arrived on screens last year almost 30 years after the original sci-fi show ended, has now finished airing its first season in the US, with a barnstorming finale setting up plenty more for Ben and the team.

The series stars Raymond Lee, The Sandman's Mason Alexander Park and Ghostbusters' Ernie Hudson amongst others and has proved popular with fans. But will it be returning for a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Quantum Leap season 2.

Will there be a Quantum Leap season 2?

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap Ron Batzdorff/NBC

There will! Quantum Leap was actually renewed for a second season all the way back in December 2022, before the show's first season had even finished airing.

The second season has already started filming, with some footage being glimpsed after the season 1 finale's credits had finished rolling.

When will Quantum Leap season 2 be released?

Ernie Hudson as Magic in Quantum Leap Ron Batzdorff/NBC

An exact release date hasn't yet been confirmed for Quantum Leap season 2, but as the show was renewed early and swiftly put back into production for the second season, we'd imagine US fans shouldn't have long to wait.

It seems likely that the new episodes will start airing from Autumn 2023, meaning they will arrive around a year after season 1 started airing.

For fans in the UK the wait is likely to be a little longer, given that the show still currently hasn't aired its first season on this side of the pond, and doesn't currently have a confirmed UK broadcaster or streamer.

We will keep this page updated once any more information is released regarding the US and UK air dates for Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap cast - who will be back for season 2?

Ciara Riley Wilson as Leah, Raquel Elena Justice as Stacy, Anthony Turpel as Roy, Caitlin Bassett as Addison and Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap Ron Batzdorff/NBC

While the cast hasn't been officially confirmed for Quantum Leap season 2, we would expect all of the main players to be back, including Raymond Lee as Ben Song, Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou and Ernie Hudson as Herbert 'Magic' Williams.

The one major character we wouldn't expect to return is Walter Perez's Richard Martinez, as showrunner Martin Gero has confirmed that he is "very dead" following the season 1 finale.

He told TVLine: "We wanted to close that story. We need to have endings. We need to have deaths. We need to have conclusions, and so closing out that chapter was really important."

Is there a trailer for Quantum Leap season 2?

A brief teaser for Quantum Leap season 2 was aired at the end of the season 1 finale, but hasn't made its way online through any official channels just yet. We'll keep this page updated once the trailer becomes available.

For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

Quantum Leap season 2 will air on NBC in the US, while a UK broadcaster has not yet been confirmed for the series. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

