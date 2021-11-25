Ernie Hudson says there’s a “good possibility” he’ll return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel

*This article contains spoilers for Ghostbusters: Afterlife*

It seems bustin’ still makes us feel good, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife topping the box office chart when it was released to cinemas earlier this month.

Naturally, fans are already speculating as to whether this is the end of the road for Ecto-1 or if there could be more Ghostbusters sequels on the horizon.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com to promote new Ghostbusters documentary Cleanin’ Up The Town, Ernie Hudson – who played Winston Zeddemore in the first two films and returns in Afterlife – suggested that there is a “good possibility” that any future film would again involve his character.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife end credits scene certainly hints at further appearances, with Winston revealed to have amassed a great fortune which he uses to maintain the Ghostbusters’ old HQ – could Hudson’s character serve as mentor to a new generation?

“When you see the scene after the credits run, I think there’s possibilities that Winston will be involved in what comes next,” the actor said. “I mean, who knows what happens after but certainly he’s positioned to be involved in Ghostbusters – and when you see the last scene, definitely he announces he’ll always be a Ghostbuster.

“I hope there’ll be more instalments and I hope he is involved – and like I said, I think the way Jason [Reitman, director] has set it up, it’s a good possibility that if there is more to come, Winston will be a part of it.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the daughter and grandchildren of Ramis’s character Egon as they uncover the Ghostbusters legacy and later reunite with the original team.

If no sequel materialises, the film at least delivers a happy ending for Winston, who’s also revealed to now be a family man – and it’s a fate that Hudson is more than satisfied with.

“Jason was six years old when we made the first movie and he was in the second movie and I’ve run into him from time to time,” he said of Afterlife’s director, who is also the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

“He went off and really established himself as an amazing director, but because I knew him as a kid, he always seemed like family. And so when he called me about this, Afterlife, I wasn’t quite sure how he was going to [include Winston] and certainly I didn’t expect it, but I just think it has says a lot about who he is, the kind of guy he is.”

