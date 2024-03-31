Appearing on Friday's episode of Today (29th March), Parsons opened up about the experience, revealing that it was: "Very weird. Also very beautiful."

He continued: "The Big Bang Theory was always a live-audience show and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show, and I got to do it with Mayim [Bialik] – we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series.

"To do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn't creepy. Like going, 'What are we doing here again?!' Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it."

While the seventh and final season is drawing to a close, it's not the end of the extended Young Sheldon universe, with a sequel series revolving around Georgie and Mandy on its way.

The show, which is set to air in the 2024-2025 season, will focus on Montana Jordan and Emily Osment's characters "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage", according to CBS.

