Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons said Young Sheldon appearance was "very weird"
"It was just different enough that it wasn't creepy."
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has revealed that reprising his role as Sheldon Cooper was "very weird".
The actor will be back on our screens as the iconic character in the upcoming series finale of Young Sheldon, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory which follows Cooper as he grows up in East Texas with his family and struggles to fit in.
Appearing on Friday's episode of Today (29th March), Parsons opened up about the experience, revealing that it was: "Very weird. Also very beautiful."
He continued: "The Big Bang Theory was always a live-audience show and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show, and I got to do it with Mayim [Bialik] – we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series.
"To do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn't creepy. Like going, 'What are we doing here again?!' Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it."
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
While the seventh and final season is drawing to a close, it's not the end of the extended Young Sheldon universe, with a sequel series revolving around Georgie and Mandy on its way.
The show, which is set to air in the 2024-2025 season, will focus on Montana Jordan and Emily Osment's characters "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage", according to CBS.
Read more:
- Gavin & Stacey cast back together for adorable reunion in the West End
- Who was David Thacker? Dick Turpin pays tribute to late crew member
- Jessica Hynes plays monstrous witch in Dick Turpin episode 4 first-look
Young Sheldon seasons 1-6 are available to watch now on Channel 4, with seasons 1-3 also available on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.