Tragically, one crew member by the name of David Thacker was not able to see the project through to completion and episode 4 is dedicated to his memory.

Who was David Thacker? Dick Turpin tribute explained

David Thacker worked on numerous major television projects over many years, specialising in the sound department as a recordist and boom operator.

He was hired to work on The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin and did so while receiving treatment for cancer.

David fought the illness for several months, but very sadly, his condition worsened and he passed away in October 2023.

David went to the University of the West of England, where he studied Media Practice, before going on to work on a wide variety of shows, from action-packed thriller 24 to daytime medical soap Doctors.

A JustGiving page set up for his family includes dozens upon dozens of messages praising his kind personality, sharp wit and excellent reputation in the film and television industry.

Specifically, his work on The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (under its working title Horseface) was described as "fantastic".

Production companies Big Talk and Red Planet were among his clients as a freelancer, while he was also a member of The Association of Motion Picture Sound.

His dedication at the end of Dick Turpin episode 4 honours his contribution to British film and television.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is available to stream on Apple TV+.

