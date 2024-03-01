Forget fearsome. This iteration of the infamous Dick is daft, lovable and has "great hair" and "incredible cheek bones".

But when can we see more of him? Read on to find out when you expect each episode.

When is episode 3 of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin on Apple TV+?

Noel Fielding stars in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple TV+

The first two episodes premiered today (Friday 1st March).

You can watch the third episode from Friday 8th March, with a new episode arriving on the platform every Friday.

There are six episodes in total.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin release schedule

The series premiered with the first two episodes and will continue with a weekly release right through to the finale. Find the full release schedule below:

Episode 1 - Friday 1st March (out now)

Episode 2 - Friday 1st March (out now)

Episode 3 - Friday 8th March

Episode 4 - Friday 15th March

Episode 5 - Friday 22nd March

Episode 6 - Friday 29th March

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premiered globally with the first two episodes on Friday 1st March 2024, followed by new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.

