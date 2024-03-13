In one picture (above), she can be seen tied up at the stake alongside Noel Fielding's Turpin and Ellie White's Nell. But while Turpin looks bemused and Nell looks disgusted, the Reddlehag bares her fangs and looks somewhat excited.

The other image (below) shows Hynes in all her witchy glory, looking angry as she's pointing to something we can't see but looking positively scary.

Jessica Hynes as The Reddlehag in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple TV+

Hynes joins a long list of star-studded guest stars in the comedy series, which includes Greg Davies (Taskmaster), Laura Checkley (Screw) and Diane Morgan (Cunk on Britain), to name a few.

More like this

With weekly episode releases of the Fielding-fronted comedy, fans will have to tune in to see how exactly how Hynes's mysterious witch slots into the action.

But as per the series synopsis, the new show is an "irreverent retelling" and teases that Dick is "the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship, and great hair".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The synopsis reads: "In The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Dick Turpin (Noel Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville)."

The synopsis adds: "Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavours, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker."

Read more:

The series itself marks a return to more Monty Python-esque comedy, as Fielding previously described at a press conference.

He explained: "I think it's maybe a return to British comedy in line with Monty Python, Spike Milligan, Peter Cook, Dudley Moore, Vic Reeves, Chris Morris – it's more that kind of ilk.

"Obviously, The Office is amazing and I love The Office, but I guess that spawned millions of other shows that were like that – very real and awkward. And this is much more visual and whimsical and joyful."

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premieres continues with new episodes weekly, every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.