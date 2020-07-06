Meet the cast of There She Goes

The BBC’s There She Goes is returning for a second series, with David Tennant and Jessica Hynes reprising their roles as a couple whose youngest child has a severe learning disability due to an undiagnosed chromosomal disorder.

The comedy drama is inspired by the real-life experience of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, and all the episodes interweave flashbacks to when Rosie is first diagnosed with scenes of her as a young girl of nine is series one, and 11 in series two.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in BBC series There She Goes.

David Tennant plays Simon

Who is Simon? Father to eleven-year-old Rosie, who has a chromosomal disorder. Simon uses humour and sarcasm to deflect from his anxieties about parenthood, and (in flashbacks) from his alcoholism when Rosie was a toddler.

Where have I seen David Tennant before? Tennant previously played the title role of Doctor Who, and more recently the demon Crowley in Amazon’s Good Omens adaptation, alongside Michael Sheen, with whom he reunited for BBC lockdown comedy Staged.

He’s previously starred in numerous projects, including Broadchurch (as DI Alex Hardy), the recent Deadwater Fell, Netflix’s Criminal, Casanova, Jessica Jones (as Kilgrave), and the Margot Robbie film Mary Queen of Scots.

Jessica Hynes plays Emily

Who plays Emily? Mother to Rosie, she is more practical and accepting of her daughter’s disability than Simon is. She gives birth to Rosie in 2006.

Where have I seen Jessica Hynes before? The BAFTA-winning writer and actress is probably best known for playing “right-on” PR Siobhan in the BBC’s satirical shows Twenty Twelve and W1A.

She’s also known for her collaborations with Simon Pegg, including her breakout role when she co-wrote and starred in cult comedy Spaced. More recently, she played Edith Lyons in the BBC drama series Years and Years.

Miley Locke plays Rosie

Who is Rosie? An 11-year-old with a chromosomal disorder.

Where have I seen Miley Locke before? The young actress has also appeared in The Royals (as Sara Alice), Grantchester, and Not Going Out (as Izzy).

Edan Hayhurst plays Ben

Who is Ben? Rosie’s older brother.

Where have I seen Edan Hayhurst before? In addition to his There She Goes role, the young actor will play Colin Craven in the upcoming film remake of The Secret Garden, co-starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

Yasmine Akram plays Helen

Who is Helen? Simon’s friend, whom he confides in during their trips to the pub.

Where have I seen Yasmine Akram before? You’ll likely recognise the actress from any number of television shows, including Sherlock (as Janine), Gold Digger (as Eimear Day), Murder in Successville (as Nigella Lawson), Avenue 5, and Women on the Verge.

Gregor Fisher plays Bill

Who is Bill? Simon’s father, who left the family when Simon was a boy.

Where have I seen Gregor Fisher before? Love Actually fans, you’ll of course recognise Fisher for his role as the long-suffering band manager to Billy Nighy’s pop star, Billy Mack.

Fisher has also starred in the likes of The ABC Murders, 1984, Wild Target, Naked Video, and Whisky Galore, and is well known for playing the title character in the comedy series Rab C Nesbitt.

There She Goes series two will begin on Thursday, 9th July 2020 at 9:30pm on BBC Two.