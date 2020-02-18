Line of Duty fans will also have the chance to watch the show from the beginning, as all five seasons of AC-12’s adventures have been made available to stream.

Line of Duty (BBC) BBC

Years and Years, which aired last year on BBC One, was a limited series following one family, the Lyons, over 15 years into the future. The show, written by Davies, featured a star-studded cast including Anne Reid, Oscar-winner Emma Thompson, and Russell Tovey.

Dan McGolpin, Controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “I am so pleased that these incredible shows are returning to BBC iPlayer, giving all of us a new opportunity to immerse ourselves in them. Years and Years projects forward 15 years into the future whilst brilliantly tapping into present day anxieties, whilst Line of Duty never fails to surprise and delight across five thrilling series.”