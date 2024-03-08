These will be matched with "charming stop-motion clay characters" that have been created by Aardman.

There will be three 30 second films launching today, which include: A family of Casualty, news and sports mad hamsters from Port Talbot in Wales, a family of foxes from Birmingham who can't get enough of MasterChef and a father and son canine duo from Paisley who want to Race Across The World together.

Each family was found through the BBC's audience engagement programme, which interviews hundreds of people across the UK every year on their views about the BBC.

A family of foxes from Birmingham who can't get enough of MasterChef. BBC/Aardman

The films will broadcast on BBC One tonight before The One Show and will appear across the BBC throughout the years as well as in cinema, on YouTube and social media.

"We are so chuffed seeing our family in this film," the Port Talbot hamsters said.

"It's captured our everyday laughter, banter and chit chat. I'm sure every family can relate to times like these! Enjoying every moment, all from a place of love."

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, said: "We have a long standing relationship with Aardman, and as ever their brilliantly distinctive creative flair is stamped all over these charming films.

"I think Aardman have perfectly captured the essence of the affection we know audiences across the UK feel for our programmes, and I hope they make everyone smile."

A father and son canine duo who want to Race Across The World together. BBC/Aardman

The additional three films will represent other parts of the UK and will demonstrate "the value of the BBC to real audiences". They will be released later this Spring.

Sarah Cox, Chief Creative Director, Aardman added: "Aardman is very proud of our long-standing relationship with the BBC, so, we were delighted to revive our much-loved Creature Comforts' format for its Things We Love campaign.

"The magic and joy of this type of animation is that all the dialogue is unscripted and selected from real conversations with members of the public from across the UK – and that's where so much of the warmth and the humour and the storytelling comes from.

"The interviews inspire the Claymation animal character scenarios. We hope that viewers love these new creatures as much as we do."

