Can rebellion and love be separated? That is the question.

As we can see in the trailer, Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) takes great pride in ruling over the house, teaching women all they need to know about how to win over the affections of the men who visit - and how to "master the art of enticement".

But soon, the trailer gives way to larger themes of loss, independence and the struggle for freedom against British rule, as we see the women and many others take to the streets to protest for their rights.

More like this

Physical battles ensue, as well as relationships and the fight to retain one's reputation in a changing landscape.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

RadioTimes.com also has a couple of exclusive first-look images to only further drum up the excitement building for the new series, offering up a closer look at Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan (above) and Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan, which you can see below.

The images don't offer up much in the way of deciphering what will unfold for our characters, but both ladies are covered in beautiful sarees and jewels, so are clearly at home in the luxurious lifestyle within the courtesan household.

Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix

It's no secret that Netflix's slate of original Indian content continues to wow and grip viewers worldwide, with the likes of Delhi Crime, Scoop and Choona just some of the most notable ones on the streamer.

Blending topical issues, a political backdrop and engaging characters, they're all standout series in their own right - but Netflix's slate is set to grow more expansive with the arrival of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which is the streaming series debut of Bollywood blockbuster filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show will take us into the district of Heeramandi during the Indian independence movement, and follows Mallikajaan, who rules over the house of women.

As per the synopsis: "She schemes, fearing no one — until the return of her late nemesis's daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), brings tensions in the house to a boil.

"Outside, the city is also roiling, with revolutionaries demanding India’s freedom from British rule, with Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), one of Mallikajaan’s daughters, joining the fight for freedom."

Read more:

The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, Mallikajaan’s youngest, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), dreams of love with the son of a nawab (nobleman), Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and yearns to break out of Heeramandi.

"As betrayal mounts and forbidden desires clash with societal norms, the struggle for pre-independent India's freedom comes to a boiling point.

"Against this backdrop, Mallikajaan and Fareedan are locked in an epic battle for the title of the huzoor, or the lady, of Heeramandi. Who will finally reign?"

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 1st May. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.