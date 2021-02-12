Best romance movies on Netflix for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is upon us once again, and while continued lockdown means romantic nights out won’t be possible this year, nothing is going to get in the way of a good movie night in.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out eleven of the best romance films currently available on Netflix for you to tuck into when 14th February arrives, including favourites from yesteryear and some more recent hits.

Check out the list below, which includes three Richard Curtis films (obviously!), two movie musicals and even an animated romance.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

This Netflix original teen rom-com became a real sensation when in 2018, spawning two sequels, the latter of which arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day this year. In the first film, shy teenager Lara Jean (Lana Condor) writes letters to each of her five crushes that she never plans to send – only for them all to be sent anyway. Across the three films, this sparks a major upheaval in her love life, leading to a relationship with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

Notting Hill (1999)

It would be hard to find two bigger rom-com icons than Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, and the pair are both in sparkling form in this classic from the pen of one of the genre’s titans, Richard Curtis. Grant stars as a down on his luck bookseller who meets famous Hollywood actress Anna Scott (Roberts) when she enters his shop looking for a book, and inevitably the unlikely pair end up falling for each other.

About Time (2013)

A more recent Richard Curtis film, About Time follows Tim Lake (Domnnall Gleeson), a man who – along with all the other men in his family – has the ability to time travel. On the urging of his father, played superbly by Bill Nighy, Tim opts to use those powers to pursue his love interest, although he runs into a number of difficulties on the way.

Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001)

Richard Curtis also co-wrote the screenplay for this adaptation of Helen Fielding’s best-selling novel, the first in a trilogy of films starring Renee Zellweger as a single woman who keeps a diary as she searches for love. The first film follows Bridget as two very different romantic prospects vie for her affection – childhood acquaintance Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and handsome boss Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

Easy A (2010)

Several teen romances over the years have been based on classic works of literature – including Clueless and 10 Things I Hate About You – and this excellent film takes its inspiration from Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlett Letter. Emma Stone stars as Olive, who finds herself the victim of salacious rumours at her high school after she lies to her best friend about losing her virginity – and uses the rumours as a chance to advance her social standing.

La La Land (2016)

Another one starring Emma Stone, Damien Chazelle’s not-quite-Best-Picture-winning film is both a spectacular ode to classic movie musicals and an excellent bittersweet romance in its own right. Stone stars alongside Ryan Gosling, with the pair playing a couple who experience ups and downs as they navigate their respective artistic careers in Hollywood. It’s a film complete with several colourful musical numbers and great performances from its leads.

Funny Girl (1968)

If it’s musical romance you’re after, you could do a lot worse than William Wyler’s spectacular Funny Girl, which features the film debut of legendary singer and actor Barbara Streisand – who won an Academy Award. Streisand stars as real-life Broadway legend Fanny Brice, with the film chronicling her often difficult relationship with gambler Nicky Arnstein, played by Omar Sharif. There are great performances and terrific songs – not least the iconic hit Don’t Rain on my Parade.

As Good As it Gets (1998)

While the bulk of Hollywood romances concern twenty and thirty-somethings, this 1998 film focuses on a romance between two slightly older parties. Jack Nicholson stars as misanthropic romance novelist Melvin Udall, who unexpectedly finds himself falling for a waitress at the restaurant he regularly frequents, played by Helen Hunt. Both Nicholson and Hunt won Oscars for their performances in the film.

The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook might have a reputation for schmaltz – but sometimes that’s just what’s needed on Valentine’s Day. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in a 1940s-set romance, which is narrated in the film by an elderly man to a fellow nursing home resident who is suffering from dementia.

Hitch (2006)

Will Smith stars in this rom-com as Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, a supposed dating expert whose career involves giving men advice as to how to successfully date the women of their dreams. His expertise is put to the test when he is tracked down by gossip columnist Sara Melas (Eva Mendes) who is determined to expose him – and perhaps inevitably he ends up falling for her.

Your Name

For a slightly different take on the romance genre, check out this exceptional Japanese animation from 2016. The film concerns two high-school teens living in very different parts of Japan who suddenly find that they are able to swap bodies. When the pair decide it is time to meet in person, they discover that they share an incredibly complicated connection to a natural disaster.

