What are the Triarchy and the Stepstones in House of the Dragon?
Get to know the strategical part of the Seven Kingdoms. **WARNING: Contains spoilers for House of the Dragon**
As House of the Dragon continues, the rich world of Westeros will open up even more.
In episode 2, we will become familiar with the Triarchy and the Stepstones, which play a particularly important part in Prince Daemon Targaryen's (played by Matt Smith) story.
Confused about what the alliance between Myr, Lys and Tyrosh actually was?
Look no further than our handy guide to the Triarchy, including what the Stepstones are.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What is the Triarchy in House of the Dragon?
In Game of Thrones lore, the Triarchy is an alliance made up of three of the Free Cities: Myr, Lys and Tyrosh.
As a reminder, the Free Cities were a bunch of city-states along the west coast of Essos.
Myr, Lys and Tyrosh are located in a triangle formation towards the south to the south-west side of the Free Cities, meaning they were in a perfect geographical location to support each other.
The Triarchy was also known as 'The Kingdom of the Three Daughters' in Westeros.
The alliance between Myr, Lys and Tyrosh came about after they came together to resist the plight of Volantis, another of the Free Cities.
Volantis, which is the oldest of the nine Free Cities, considered its state to have a noble background and should be valued as more powerful than it actually was. An attempted invasion of the Free Cities proved it wasn't, and actually the alliance was more powerful.
As the Triarchy grew, the importance of economic trade did, too.
Enter the Prince-Admiral of Myr, Craghas Drahar (also known as The Crabfeeder or Craghas Crabfeeder), who set about taking over the Stepstones, a key trade route, to make it safe for goods to pass through for the Triarchy.
Initially, Westeros and its Seven Kingdoms benefitted from Craghas's work against pirates and placing order on the Stepstones, but soon the Crabfeeder upped the tolls so high, it was to the point of tyranny.
That was until an ambitious Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Prince Daemon decided to conquer the Stepstones.
Power-hungry Daemon was desperate for a kingdom of his own after being shunned as the Prince of Dragonstone, while Lord Corlys was determined to protect the trade routes and riches he had built for House Velaryon.
What are the Stepstones in House of the Dragon?
The Stepstones are a group of islands situated between the Narrow Sea and the Summer Sea and are considered part of Essos.
In the fictional history of Game of Thrones, the Stepstones were riddled with pirate dens, making them a pretty dangerous place to wander.
While the islands themselves were of little value, their geography meant they were of economic importance as they were part of a key trade route between the Free Cities and Westeros.
Prince Daemon and Lord Corlys set about invading the Stepstones in a bid to claim ownership of them and end the tyranny of Craghas Drahar, The Crabfeeder.
Read More:
- How to watch House of the Dragon - where can you stream?
- House of the Dragon: Targaryen family tree explained
- Matt Smith says “daunting” Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- House of the Dragon review: Game of Thrones prequel soars
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- House of the Dragon episode 1 recap: The Heirs of the Dragon
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What is Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?
- Who is Mysaria in House of the Dragon and actress Sonoya Mizuno?
- Who is the opening voiceover in House of the Dragon episode 1?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- Who is Queen Aemma in House of the Dragon and who plays her?
- Your guide to the dragons of House of the Dragon
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- House of the Dragon cast have had “conversations” about season 2
- Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 1 review and reaction
- House of the Dragon release schedule: When is episode 2 released?
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Why doesn't House of the Dragon have a title sequence?
- When do Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy appear in House of the Dragon?
- Who is Ser Criston Cole and who is actor Fabien Frankel?
- Who is Alicent Hightower? Olivia Cooke role explained
- Who is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and actress Eve Best?
- Who is Ser Otto Hightower? Rhys Ifans role explained
- Who is King Viserys Targaryen? Paddy Considine role explained
- Who is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and who plays her?
- Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
- The real historical event behind HBO’s House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon is available exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.
With an Entertainment Membership, fans can currently bundle together NOW Entertainment and a Cinema Membership for £14.99 per month for six months. All episodes of Game of Thrones are also available to stream on NOW.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1