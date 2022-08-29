Who is the Crabfeeder in House of the Dragon? Craghas Drahar explained
Get to know the Stepstones conquerer.
As House of the Dragon - quite literally - heats up, we're sure to run into more and more characters from the rich world of Westeros.
One such character is Craghas "Crabfeeder" Drahar, an interesting chap who has a big part in Prince Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) story.
Get to know the conquerer of the Stepstones below, including who plays him and what role he has to play in House of the Dragon.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Who is Craghas "Crabfeeder" Drahar in House of the Dragon?
He's a Prince-Admiral who serves the Triarchy, an alliance of Myr, Lys and Tyrosh.
Craghas became a crucial character in the development and growth of the Triarchy when he liberated the Stepstones from pirates.
As a result, this meant a trade route between Westeros and Essos could be opened, bringing about new wealth for the Seven Kingdoms.
During this conquering, Craghas became known as the "Crabfeeder" for his unusual punishment methods where he would place pirates of the Stepstones on the beach and await the rising tide and whatever it brought to drown/eat them. Nasty.
Craghas Drahar hails from Myr, one of the nine Free Cities.
While many benefitted from the Crabfeeder's work, he would become greedy and would eventually start overcharging on tolls to the point of tyranny.
Ambitious Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Prince Daemon will seek to conquer the Stepstones for themselves; the latter is especially keen since he was shunned as the Prince of Dragonstone so he now desires a kingdom of his own.
The result of the clash? You'll have to keep watching House of the Dragon to find out.
Read More:
- How to watch House of the Dragon - where can you stream?
- House of the Dragon: Targaryen family tree explained
- Matt Smith says “daunting” Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- House of the Dragon review: Game of Thrones prequel soars
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- House of the Dragon episode 1 recap: The Heirs of the Dragon
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What is Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?
- Who is Mysaria in House of the Dragon and actress Sonoya Mizuno?
- Who is the opening voiceover in House of the Dragon episode 1?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- Who is Queen Aemma in House of the Dragon and who plays her?
- Your guide to the dragons of House of the Dragon
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- House of the Dragon cast have had “conversations” about season 2
- Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 1 review and reaction
- House of the Dragon release schedule: When is episode 2 released?
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Why doesn't House of the Dragon have a title sequence?
- When do Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy appear in House of the Dragon?
- Who is Lord Corlys Velaryon and who is actor Steve Toussaint?
- Who is Ser Criston Cole and who is actor Fabien Frankel?
- Who is Alicent Hightower? Olivia Cooke role explained
- Who is Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and actress Eve Best?
- Who is Ser Otto Hightower? Rhys Ifans role explained
- Who is King Viserys Targaryen? Paddy Considine role explained
- Who is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and who plays her?
- Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
- The real historical event behind HBO’s House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon is available exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.
With an Entertainment Membership, fans can currently bundle together NOW Entertainment and a Cinema Membership for £14.99 per month for six months. All episodes of Game of Thrones are also available to stream on NOW.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1