Who is the Crabfeeder in House of the Dragon? Craghas Drahar explained

One such character is Craghas "Crabfeeder" Drahar, an interesting chap who has a big part in Prince Daemon Targaryen 's (Matt Smith) story.

As House of the Dragon - quite literally - heats up, we're sure to run into more and more characters from the rich world of Westeros.

Get to know the conquerer of the Stepstones below, including who plays him and what role he has to play in House of the Dragon.

Who is Craghas "Crabfeeder" Drahar in House of the Dragon?

The Crabfeeder in House of the Dragon YouTube/HBO

He's a Prince-Admiral who serves the Triarchy, an alliance of Myr, Lys and Tyrosh.

Craghas became a crucial character in the development and growth of the Triarchy when he liberated the Stepstones from pirates.

As a result, this meant a trade route between Westeros and Essos could be opened, bringing about new wealth for the Seven Kingdoms.

During this conquering, Craghas became known as the "Crabfeeder" for his unusual punishment methods where he would place pirates of the Stepstones on the beach and await the rising tide and whatever it brought to drown/eat them. Nasty.

The ravaged beaches of the Stepstones YouTube/HBO

Craghas Drahar hails from Myr, one of the nine Free Cities.

While many benefitted from the Crabfeeder's work, he would become greedy and would eventually start overcharging on tolls to the point of tyranny.

Ambitious Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Prince Daemon will seek to conquer the Stepstones for themselves; the latter is especially keen since he was shunned as the Prince of Dragonstone so he now desires a kingdom of his own.

The result of the clash? You'll have to keep watching House of the Dragon to find out.

