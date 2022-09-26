Who is Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon and who plays him?

The cast of the Game of Thrones prequel sees a variety of schemers, knights and ladies circle the Iron Throne, which is currently occupied by King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

The court of King's Landing is full of colourful characters in House of the Dragon .

However, conflict arises surrounding who will succeed the monarch following his death - despite his naming his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock) as his heir.

One figure in court life who takes on increasing importance is Ser Harwin Strong, a knight of great strength and the son of the Hand of the King.

So, who is Ser Harwin Strong and who plays him in House of the Dragon?

Who is Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon?

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon HBO

Ser Harwin Strong is the eldest son of Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) and is the heir to the title of Lord of Harrenhal.

An accomplished knight of the realm, Ser Harwin is renowned for his strength and has been dubbed "Breakbones".

Ser Harwin has a younger brother in the shrewd Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).

A regular feature at the court of the Red Keep in King's Landing, Ser Harwin rises up to the position of Commander of the City Watch.

**Spoilers for the book Fire and Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon**

In the book Fire and Blood, Ser Harwin is an admirer and protector of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy) and becomes the subject of rumours surrounding her sexual conduct and the paternity of her three sons: Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, Prince Lucerys Velaryon, and Prince Joffrey Velaryon.

Who plays Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon?

Ryan Corr arrives at the Australian Premiere of "House Of The Dragon" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on August 16, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage

Ser Harwin Strong is portrayed in House of the Dragon by actor Ryan Corr.

The Australian actor is best known for his roles in the Australian drama series Packed to the Rafters and Love Child.

Additionally, Corr is notable for his film roles in Wolf Creek 2, The Water Diviner, Holding the Man, Hacksaw Ridge and Mary Magdalene.

Corr made his debut as Ser Harwin in the third episode of the series and appears in multiple episodes.

