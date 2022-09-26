Who is Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon and who plays him?
Meet the knight known as "Breakbones".
The court of King's Landing is full of colourful characters in House of the Dragon.
The cast of the Game of Thrones prequel sees a variety of schemers, knights and ladies circle the Iron Throne, which is currently occupied by King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).
However, conflict arises surrounding who will succeed the monarch following his death - despite his naming his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock) as his heir.
One figure in court life who takes on increasing importance is Ser Harwin Strong, a knight of great strength and the son of the Hand of the King.
So, who is Ser Harwin Strong and who plays him in House of the Dragon?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Who is Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon?
Ser Harwin Strong is the eldest son of Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) and is the heir to the title of Lord of Harrenhal.
An accomplished knight of the realm, Ser Harwin is renowned for his strength and has been dubbed "Breakbones".
Ser Harwin has a younger brother in the shrewd Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).
A regular feature at the court of the Red Keep in King's Landing, Ser Harwin rises up to the position of Commander of the City Watch.
**Spoilers for the book Fire and Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon**
In the book Fire and Blood, Ser Harwin is an admirer and protector of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy) and becomes the subject of rumours surrounding her sexual conduct and the paternity of her three sons: Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, Prince Lucerys Velaryon, and Prince Joffrey Velaryon.
Who plays Ser Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon?
Ser Harwin Strong is portrayed in House of the Dragon by actor Ryan Corr.
The Australian actor is best known for his roles in the Australian drama series Packed to the Rafters and Love Child.
Additionally, Corr is notable for his film roles in Wolf Creek 2, The Water Diviner, Holding the Man, Hacksaw Ridge and Mary Magdalene.
Corr made his debut as Ser Harwin in the third episode of the series and appears in multiple episodes.
Read More
- How to watch House of the Dragon – where can you stream?
- Matt Smith says “daunting” Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- House of the Dragon review: Game of Thrones prequel soars
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- Who is the opening voiceover in House of the Dragon episode 1?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- Your guide to the dragons of House of the Dragon
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.