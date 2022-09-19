Who is Lord Lyonel Strong in House of the Dragon and who plays him?

He lost faith in Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) after the former Hand accused the King's daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) of getting up to no good with her uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) - half true.

Following the events of House of the Dragon episode 4 , King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is in the market for a new Hand of the King.

In episode 5, Lord Lyonel Strong is promoted to the honoured position, but who is he?

Read on for your guide to Lord Lyonel, including who plays him in House of the Dragon.

Who is Lord Lyonel Strong in House of the Dragon?

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong in House of the Dragon. HBO

The head of House Strong and Lord of Harrenhal, Lord Lyonel Strong is a noble member of King Viserys's advisors, serving first as the Master of Laws on his Small Council.

Intelligent, wise and calm, Lyonel would eventually have a more pivotal role in the King's life, acting as the Hand of the King after the previously faithful servant, Ser Otto Hightower, was removed from the position after slandering Princess Rhaenyra.

Lord Lyonel is the father of two sons, Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) - also known as Breakbones - and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).

Who plays Lord Lyonel Strong in House of the Dragon?

Gavin Spokes attends HBO Original Drama Series "House Of The Dragon" World Premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 27, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Lord Lyonel Strong is portrayed by actor Gavin Spokes in House of the Dragon.

Viewers will most recently recognise Spokes from Britbox hit The Ipcress File, where he played Terry, earlier this year.

He has also appeared in some of the UK's biggest shows, including Holby City, Casualty, Hollyoaks and The Bill.

Spokes has just finished filming on Magic Mike's Last Dance and TV series, Better - neither of these have air dates at time of writing.

