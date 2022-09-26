Who is Olivia Cooke? Meet House of the Dragon actress

As time passes on for the characters of House of the Dragon , some of the cast are soon replaced.

The character was portrayed in the first half of the first season by actress Emily Carey but from the sixth episode onwards will be portrayed by a new actress.

So, who is one of the show's new leading stars, Olivia Cooke?

Who is Olivia Cooke?

Olivia Cooke is a British actress.

She is best known for her television roles in Bates Motel and Vanity Fair, along with film roles including Thoroughbreds and Ready Player One.

Born in Oldham Manchester, in 2012 she appeared in the music video to One Direction's Autumn Term tour video, seen getting a piggyback ride from Harry Styles.

How old is Olivia Cooke?

Olivia Cooke is 28 years old.

What has Olivia Cooke previously starred in?

Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke in Slow Horses Apple

In 2012, Cooke starred in the BBC mini-series productions of Blackout and the BBC's adaptation of The Secret of Crickley Hall.

In 2014, she appeared in the horror film The Quiet Ones after having landed her breakout role as Emma Decody in the television series Bates Motel, inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho. The series ran until 2017.

Since this, Cooke has been seen in films such as Ouija, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Limehouse Golem, Katie Says Goodbye, Thoroughbreds, and the Steven Spielberg sci-fi epic Ready Player One.

Other film roles included Life Itself, Sound of Metal, Pixie, Little Fish and Naked Singularity.

In 2017, Cooke played the iconic literary character Becky Sharp in a mini-series adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Earlier this year, Cooke was seen in the Apple TV+ series Slow Hores opposite Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden.

What has Olivia Cooke said about joining House of the Dragon?

English actress Olivia Cooke poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the HBO original drama series "House of the Dragon" premiere at Leicester Square Gardens, in London, on August 15, 2022. HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Cooke has spoken extensively about joining the series House of the Dragon and her role as Queen Alicent Hightower.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her role, Cooke discussed comparisons with the Game of Thrones character Queen Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey.

Cooke revealed: "I f***ing love that comparison because Cersei was my favourite character. Alicent’s got a very dark side to her, but she’s also just striving for what she thinks is good, even though it’s just misplaced."

Will Alicent be victorious over her stepdaughter Princess Rhaenyra?

Is Olivia Cooke on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Olivia Cooke on Instagram at the handle @livkatecooke.

Is Olivia Cooke on Twitter?

No, Olivia Cooke is not currently on Twitter.

