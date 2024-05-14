We already knew that the upcoming season would be filled with deadly tension after the events of the season 1 finale, but the official trailer – which was released today (Tuesday 14th May) – shows a glimpse of some of the sneaky tactics each rival family may use in their resulting battles for the Iron Throne.

After the surprise death of Prince Lucerys Velaryon in the season 1 finale, the trailer shows us a sneak peek into how the Hightowers are coping and how they plan to move forward.

But where Olivia Cooke's Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans's Ser Otto Hightower want to proceed with caution, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is having none of it.

More like this

The young man turns round to his family and shouts: "F**k dignity, I want revenge."

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

As news of the feuding families spreads, Daemon (Matt Smith) is full of his usual smug wit and simply remarks: "I did not think they would be so eager to die." But as battle lines are drawn, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) firmly stands on the side of Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), lands are invaded and Daemon speaks of a "leader strong enough to unite".

But who exactly is Daemon referring to and who does he have in mind as the perfect leader? Clearly impacted by previous trust issues and Daemon's own past struggles with power, Rhaenyra has an all important question for him.

"Do you accept me as your Queen and ruler?" she asks, but in true tense trailer fashion, we don't get an answer as we see Daemon simply stare blankly forward.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

One of the big things to be taken from the trailer that may surprise many is just how much Alicent doesn't seem to want a war, clearly impacted by Rhaenyra's son's death.

And it's a sentiment that isn't missed by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who is seen having a cosy fireside chat with Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and says of his mother: "Alicent holds love for our enemy, that makes her a fool."

Could Aemond be about to usurp his other family members in order to achieve ultimate power?

The trailer's final moments certainly gives us a taste of the Dance of the Dragons style of this civil war, as the mythical creatures rear their heads once again, fire-breathing and all.

Read more:

The series is once again based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, and in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, D'Arcy teased that season 2 "absolutely hits the ground running" after the season 1 finale.

Speaking about what's to come for Alicent this season, Cooke also said: "Who can she trust? There's no one around her. Everyone, it seems, has been spying on her. It's this sense of peak paranoia within her own home.

"That had to really permeate throughout my performance. All of a sudden she's of no use to anyone. She's done what she was supposed to do — put her son on the throne — and now she's discarded."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as plenty of the main cast reprising their roles for season 2, there will be a host of new faces, including Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

Also joining them are Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

House of the Dragon season two will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK from 17th June – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.