The skit, produced to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, saw the late monarch meeting Paddington, as voiced by Whishaw - and now the actor has reflected on the production of the sequence.

Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Whishaw revealed that he didn’t go to Buckingham Palace for the filming of the sketch, but had met her when she visited RADA as patron of the drama school.

He said that "she came and shook our… no, no", before correcting himself to say: "We didn’t shake, we genuflected to Her Majesty. I did think she was lovely in that sketch."

Paddington Bear and Ben Whishaw at the premiere of Paddington in Peru. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

When the interviewer noted that it was only three months later that she died at the age of 96, so she must have been quite frail, Whishaw said: "Yes, it was touching, actually, as well as kind of amazing."

There was a reference to Paddington's meeting with the Queen in this year's Paddington in Peru, with a photo in the background of a scene showing the pair's afternoon tea together.

Ron Halpern, head of global productions at StudioCanal, explained in an interview with Variety that it came "with the consent and agreement of the royal household".

"[The royal family] were actually very happy for it to happen," added Paddington in Peru producer Rosie Alison. "But we don’t like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington’s obviously a very modest fellow."

