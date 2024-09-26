It's not the first time Nash has collaborated with Murphy on a production, with Nash having previously starred in Murphy's much talked-about Dahmer series that was released back in 2022.

When asked about some of the controversy that surrounds Murphy's productions and the confidence she has in working with him, Nash exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I just think Ryan is a genius and I love him – and I trust him. So he will forever have me at 'hello'.

Niecy Nash in Grotesquerie. Prashant Gupta/FX Networks

"I’m not afraid of the controversy, I’m not afraid of hard conversations. And I think that’s what our job is, as artists, is to provide thought-provoking content."

More like this

But will Grotesquerie make its mark on the sliding scale of controversy? Nash predicts so.

She explains: "There are some places in this story that I think are gonna be controversial. Especially things that happen under the auspices of religion. I think that’s where it’s going to get real interesting."

With only two episodes of the show out so far, viewers will have to continue tuning in weekly to see what unfolds in this much-anticipated new horror drama.

But as per the synopsis, we'll continue to follow Nash's Lois Tryon as she seeks to crack the case of what's going on in her patch.

Read more:

As per the synopsis: "At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons.

"With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of 'Sister Megan', a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian.

"Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil.

"As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers."

As well as Nash starring in the series, the cast also boasts the likes of Courtney B Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce.

Additional reporting by David Craig.

Grotesquerie premiered on Disney Plus on Thursday 26th September with the first two episodes. Episodes will then be released weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.