Kelce confirmed the news via Instagram, where he posted a story featuring Nash-Betts.

"Stepping into new territory with Niecy," he said.

Grotesquerie marks Kelce's first major acting role, following an appearance in Moonbase 8 and hosting his own Saturday Night Live episode.

More like this

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce does have a background in an unscripted TV, however, having fronted dating series Catching Kelce in 2016. He is also set to host upcoming game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for Prime Video.

As well as acting, the footballer co-hosts sports podcast New Heights alongside his brother Jason. More recently, he has forayed into producing with My Dear Friend Zoe.

Read more:

Much like Murphy's other projects, including American Horror Story, Grotesquerie is expected to blend horror and drama, though few details have been shared beyond that.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Murphy did post an eerie clip on Instagram when the series was first announced, confirming the cast and featuring Nash-Bett's voice.

"I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now," she says, before adding: "Something’s happening around us, and nobody sees it but me."

Though it's unclear what exactly the character might be referring to, we're certain it won't stay unseen for long.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.