The latest run also saw very strong viewing figures with episode 1 being watched by more than 6.5 million people so far, along with more than 7.2 million streams of season 1 on BBC iPlayer since the beginning of August alone.

Speaking of the renewal, writer and creator James Graham said: "It continues to be the greatest privilege to tell stories set in and inspired by the history of my home county of Nottinghamshire.

"Having a returning series on the BBC is pretty much every British writer's dream, and I'm incredibly grateful for the continued passion that Lindsay [Salt], Charlotte [Moore] and Jo [McClellan] have for Sherwood - and to everyone at House Productions, the most supportive producers you can have."

David Morrissey and Oliver Huntingdon in Sherwood. BBC/House Productions,Vishal Sharma

He continued: "My biggest appreciation though goes to our audiences and I'm determined to deliver for them in a series 3, which will be a new set of stories, and the continuation – and completion – of some strands I've been dreaming of for some time."

Meanwhile, Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt, said: "Sherwood has quickly established itself as one of the all-time great television dramas, with its impeccable mix of characters, story and themes that have gripped and resonated with millions of viewers across the UK.

"We're so pleased to be working with James Graham and the team to bring his exciting plans for Sherwood's third chapter to the BBC."

With the promise of new stories to come, the possibilities of what could be covered in season 3 are endless.

Sharlene Whyte as Pam Bottomley and David Harewood as Denis Bottomley in Sherwood season 2. BBC/House Productions,Sam Taylor

When previously asked what he'd hope to see in a potential third season, David Morrissey (who plays Ian St Clair) told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think it would be interesting for James to explore what is happening under a Labour government. How things are attempting to change as opposed to how things are changing."

He continued: "I think Starmer has a tightrope that he needs to walk in the next two or three years so it'll be interesting to see how that plays out in people's lives. I really like what happens in season 2 between myself and Lesley Manville, we sort of become a team in some way and that's quite interesting and I love working with her. But it'll be up to James, a bit like Sally Wainwright, Jack Thorne or whoever, he's just so busy."

Sherwood seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

