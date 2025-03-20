Dìrísù said as the material is “always good” he would find it hard to resist returning in another capacity, including a spin-off.

“What's wonderful is that the work is always good,” Dìrísù told RadioTimes.com, “The worlds that the writers create are always really engaging. So as long as it continued that way, why would I not want to be involved?”

He added of the cast and crew: “It’s very comfortable. It's very loving. We're very close-knit, and I enjoy working with all of them and I like to do things that make me happy.”

The actor's support for a spin-off comes after he teased that season 3’s finale felt like a “series finale” with plenty of new avenues to explore.

“Someone was saying earlier that it felt like a series finale rather than just the season and I think that's because it's pregnant with possibilities,” he explained.

“Rather than it being a final end, it's like anything can happen from this point, and it allows an audience to project what they might want to happen onto it.

“I think it was a really strong decision that allows a lot of other decisions to happen and I'm looking forward to finding out what the writers come up with.”

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch in Gangs of London season 3. Sky.

The third season picks up a few months after the season 2 finale, where Eliot has assumed a seat at the table with the crime families.

Dìrísù explained that while Eliot might be physically “healed” from the ordeal, he remains in a “precarious position” in the organisation and the “rug gets pulled from underneath him”.

“Slightly healed, thankfully, with full use of his body,” Dìrísù said about where we find Eliot in season 3. “We find that he's still solidified his position there somewhat.

“He's established himself as a functioning and active member of the crime circles of London, but he's precariously perched there, and he's still having to prove himself.

“He's not trusted just because he's arrived. He's having to earn respect and loyalty and just as he may be thinking that he's built a foundation for himself, the rug gets pulled from underneath him.”

Gangs of London season 3 is available to watch now on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

